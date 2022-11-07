PIQUA – The Piqua City School District will host a Veterans Day breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11 for all Piqua Veterans and active military personnel. Students and family members are welcome to join their veteran for breakfast. The event will take place at the Piqua High School located at 1 Indian Trail. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Please use door three to enter. Students will serve breakfast starting at 8:45 a.m. and entertainment will start at 9 a.m.

PIQUA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO