Local school districts offer released-time religious instruction
WEST MILTON — Milton-Union Local Schools held the first day of its new LifeWise Academy program on Nov. 1, joining a growing number of local districts that now offer students Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI). “It was an amazing start to the program,” Milton-Union LifeWise Academy Program Director Julia...
Larson to retire from Edison State Community College
PIQUA – Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, will be retiring in June 2023 after serving the college for almost seven years. Larson celebrated her retirement following the State of the College event on Oct. 12 where faculty, staff, and community members honored her work at the college.
ME adds new classroom space
CASSTOWN — Miami East Local School District is adding classroom space to its K-8 and junior high school buildings, preparing for growth in several specific grade levels. “This is the first time in 20 years that we’ve added classrooms on the K-8 building,” district Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said. “We’re being proactive. In the event that we have some larger classes come through the school district, that we have that available classroom space in the K-8 building.”
Troy City Schools hosts State of the Schools Address
TROY — The Troy City Schools held its first-ever State of the Schools Address on Tuesday, Nov. 8, offering presentations on topics ranging from academic performance to district finances and future building plans. “The last couple years were pretty tough,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “This year...
Troy BOE discusses community survey
TROY — The Troy City School District is planning to seek public input through a community survey that will be conducted sometime in the spring of 2023. “We’re getting a pretty early jump on this,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “Our intention is to send out a district survey hopefully this spring,”
Veterans Day Breakfast at PHS
PIQUA – The Piqua City School District will host a Veterans Day breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11 for all Piqua Veterans and active military personnel. Students and family members are welcome to join their veteran for breakfast. The event will take place at the Piqua High School located at 1 Indian Trail. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Please use door three to enter. Students will serve breakfast starting at 8:45 a.m. and entertainment will start at 9 a.m.
City of Piqua hires Bowsher as development manager
PIQUA — The city of Piqua is excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Bowsher to fill the position of development manager. Bowsher is an experienced development professional with knowledge in planning and urban design. Previously, Bowsher was the village planner for the village of Plain City facilitating permitting...
Piqua YWCA craft classes
PIQUA – The YWCA in Piqua has several upcoming glass and craft classes that will make great gifts for the holiday season. First, learn the techniques to make beads using dried flowers while creating beaded jewelry with instructor Cindy Kirchner. Classes are great for beginners and all supplies are included.
Hate has no home in Troy
On November 9th, a neighbor informed me that flyers were distributed encouraging people to join a group that advocates blame, hate and violence towards some of our most marginalized citizens. When I heard this news, my heart sank. Our community should be a welcoming home for people who are willing...
Seminar for financial planning following Alzheimer’s diagnosis
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting an in-person education program on making early financial plans with your family following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The program, Financial Planning, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at...
Greene County poll worker removed after threatening voter
“She read my shirt out loud as I walked past and I was maybe three to four feet away from her, she said I’m going to stomp on your face,” said Donnie Greene.
Veterans remembering veterans
United States Army veteran Phil Hoffman of Springfield places an United States flag on the grave of a fellow veteran at the Springfield Masonic Community Cemetery on Thursday morning, Nov. 10. A small group of veterans placed more than 60 flags to honor fellow veterans on this 2022 Veterans Day.
Piqua Veterans’ Association invites public Veterans Day event
PIQUA — The Piqua Veterans’ Association invites the public to join us in saluting America’s soldiers, sailors, and airmen this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Piqua Veterans Memorial. The memorial site is located at the corner of Broadway and Washington Avenues just...
Auditor: more than $21K in misspent funds in Spencerville
SPENCERVILLE — More than $21,000 was found to be misappropriated or misspent by Spencerville village officials, according to a release Thursday by the Ohio Auditor of State. Findings for recovery have been issued against multiple village officials, Auditor Keith Faber announced, after multiple issues were found in the village’s biennial audit for 2019 and 2020. There were 32 findings in that audit.
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
Allen County election results
ALLEN COUNTY— Election Day results are in for Allen County. The resolution for Gas Aggregation in unincorporated areas passed. Gas aggregation allows residents to purchase their gas through an aggregation according to the Commissioners press release. Residents, however, are not required to enroll in the aggregation. Residents can opt...
Two Riders sign
ST MARYS - St. Marys star Austin Parks followed through on his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University, signing a national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the boys basketball team next year. Parks, a second-team all-Ohio post player and the Daily Standard's pick for Dream Team Player...
Voters in Piqua, Concord Township approve Sunday liquor sales
TROY — Voters in Troy’s Concord East precinct and Piqua’s 1C/E precinct approved local ballot options for the sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor on Sundays. Results for both precincts are unofficial; official results will be certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on...
Logan & Champaign County election results
Logan County voters have said no to the Health District Levy, while passing several Township proposals. In Champaign County, Nino Vitale rallied to beat Todd Woodruff for County Commissioner. Statewide the Governor’s race has been called for Mike DeWine. Jim Jordan has been declared the winner in the U.S....
New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers
The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
