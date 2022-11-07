Read full article on original website
2/68 Armor Vet
3d ago
If anyone brandishes an object in their hand(s) at a police officer (be it weapon or not), then expect to be shot by the police officer. Show the officer nothing is in your hands, keep them where the officer can see them, and follow the officer’s commands. You will be better off for it.
4
Jules Baby
3d ago
And the lesson here kids is ....Don't attack police ( or anyone else for that matter) with a knife. You may get shot!
4
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
realchangenews.org
Myth Busting: Five misconceptions about homelessness we need to retire
Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country. City and county leadership directed $119 million to the newly constituted King County Regional Homelessness...
Suspect in Bellevue, Seattle carjackings arrested by Kent police
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kent police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for at least two armed carjackings in King County on Monday. According to police, the first carjacking occurred at Bellevue Square around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect shot at a victim and stole her purse and vehicle.
Suspect in triple carjacking facing multiple charges
KENT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 7 when the carjacking suspect was arrested. The man accused of carjacking three vehicles in King County on Nov. 7 faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery. Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of...
Violent trend of school shootings comes to Seattle
The tragic trend of school shootings across the country has now reached western Washington. Until today, the closest school shooting of 2022 was in Yakima. On March 15, one 16-year-old student was killed and an 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of the school stadium.
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Seattle police investigating after bus fatally runs over pedestrian
Seattle police are investigating after a bus driver unknowingly ran over a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in the Queen Anne neighborhood. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Mercer Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of a King County Metro bus having hit a pedestrian. As...
KOMO News
Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
KUOW
Casual Friday with Lex Vaughn and Scotty Cayton
It was a big election week in Washington and around the country. Republicans are likely asking themselves what went wrong. We’re asking: why did so few people in King County send in their ballots? We’re also processing the tragic shooting at Ingraham high school this week. We break...
knkx.org
Student killed in Ingraham High School shooting, suspect arrested
Seattle police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school Tuesday morning that left one student dead. The shooting happened at Ingraham High School on North 135th Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle police said. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said. They did not identify the victim.
Student Killed in Tuesday Seattle School Shooting; Suspect Arrested
A student was killed Tuesday in a shooting at Ingraham High School, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. One suspect has been arrested. Police received reports of shots fired shortly before 10 a.m. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
1 shot, killed at Seattle high school, suspect in custody
SEATTLE, Wash. — One person was shot and killed at Seattle’s Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed. The Seattle Police Department said there is one confirmed victim. Police Chief Adrian Diaz told KOMO News the suspect was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. Diaz told KOMO that officers entered the school right away and attended...
KXL
King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras
SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency. The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between...
Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it has added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues. The News Tribune reports the addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy...
KUOW
Seattle gets a little more ambitious as it updates its growth plan
It’s been eight years since Seattle updated its comprehensive plan. That’s the document that says where the city will allow new homes. In that time, we’ve seen a dramatic population growth, a pandemic, downtown got knocked off its feet, we had protests against racial inequity, and there’s a climate crisis.
capitolhillseattle.com
Two to hospital in MLK Way shootout — UPDATE
Two people were reported shot in a barrage of gunfire Tuesday just before 9 PM on MLK Way across from Powell Barnett Park in the Central District. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, 911 callers reported three to four shooters in a shootout involving around 30 shots fired. Arriving officers reported two people injured at the scene including one victim shot in the leg and one shot in the shoulder.
q13fox.com
Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington
SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington. Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Rescue swimmers found...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA as man born in 1898
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
Mayor: Student dies after shooting in Seattle high school
SEATTLE (AP) — A student was shot to death at a Seattle high school Tuesday morning, and police arrested a suspect on a public bus about an hour later, officials said. The student died after being treated at a hospital, Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed during an afternoon news conference. The victim was not identified, and police declined to say whether the suspect is also a student. The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m., Seattle police said. Officers entered the school, found one person shot provided aid until medics arrived. Officers secured the school. The suspect was taken into custody by 11:10 a.m on a King County Metro bus, authorities said.
