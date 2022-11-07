MORGANTON, N.C. — A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in Morganton after she was hit by an SUV while walking on a street, authorities confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on a section of N. Green Street near Independence Boulevard. According to Morganton Public Safety, Shamika Louise Lyles was walking north on Green Street when she was hit by the passenger side of an SUV.

MORGANTON, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO