Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Charlotte men arrested in connection with Denver bank robbery
Two Charlotte men were arrested in connection with the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 in Denver on Monday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, detectives searched several locations in Charlotte before locating Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, and charged a second man, Christopher D’Michah Tarrant, 28, of Clanton Road.
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
Woman killed in SUV crash while walking on Morganton street
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in Morganton after she was hit by an SUV while walking on a street, authorities confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on a section of N. Green Street near Independence Boulevard. According to Morganton Public Safety, Shamika Louise Lyles was walking north on Green Street when she was hit by the passenger side of an SUV.
‘Passion for people’: Man who was first Black officer at Gaston County department dies
DALLAS, N.C. — Police in the Gaston County town of Dallas are mourning the loss of Isaac Carter Jr., who was the town’s first Black police officer. He died this week at the age of 86 and his family spoke to Channel 9′s Ken Lemon about their plans to honor him.
Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
Human remains found near Cherryville IDed as missing Lincolnton man
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Family members have identified the man whose human remains were discovered by a hunter Wednesday near Cherryville, Gaston County police said. Police officers were called to the area of Aderholdt and Gaston Webbs Chapel roads at about 11:30 a.m. Crime scene detectives and the medical examiner’s office processed the scene.
Five buildings damaged by large fire in Indian Trail
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Union County Emergency Services and five fire department teams responded to the large fire on Union Rd. in Indian Trail Wednesday night. A total of five buildings were damaged including two homes, one barn and two outbuildings. There were no injuries on the scene. The...
Iredell County girl's illness used in scam
Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County
Family members said the body found along Aderholt Road in Gaston County is likely that of a man who has been missing for months.
Statesville woman accused of breaking into vehicle, using stolen ATM cards for Walmart splurges
A Statesville woman is being sought after deputies said she broke into a vehicle, stole ATM cards, and used them for Walmart splurges.
Driver identified in Kannapolis crash
This mother is now left wondering why someone would take advantage of a six-year-old girl. Voters selected 5 new school board members.
Mystery in Mexico: NC woman found dead; autopsy revealed broken neck
It was supposed to be a fun long weekend for Shanquella Robinson and her group of friends who went to Cabo to celebrate one of their birthdays.
Retiring judge drops bond of rape suspect from $2 million to $50,000: 'We're gonna help you out'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warning: This story contains disturbing details of an alleged sexual assault. Retiring Mecklenburg County Judge Tracy Hewett significantly reduced the bond of a man charged with raping a woman, despite a prior attempted rape charge and recent history of failing to show up in court. Following...
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fatal crash blocks I-485 outer in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 485 outer in southwest Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the outer loop was closed at the Interstate 77 South interchange near Pineville. Expect delays...
1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Update on Unknown Substance on Indian Land School Bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the substance found on a school bus this past October that was believed to have made several students, the bus driver and an EMS worker sick. Deputies say the cause of the symptoms...
Speed suspected in deadly Catawba County accident: Highway Patrol
Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in a deadly accident in Catawba County Tuesday, NC State Highway Patrol said.
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
