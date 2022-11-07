ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

Charlotte men arrested in connection with Denver bank robbery

Two Charlotte men were arrested in connection with the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 in Denver on Monday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, detectives searched several locations in Charlotte before locating Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, and charged a second man, Christopher D’Michah Tarrant, 28, of Clanton Road.
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman killed in SUV crash while walking on Morganton street

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in Morganton after she was hit by an SUV while walking on a street, authorities confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on a section of N. Green Street near Independence Boulevard. According to Morganton Public Safety, Shamika Louise Lyles was walking north on Green Street when she was hit by the passenger side of an SUV.
MORGANTON, NC
WBTV

Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Iredell County girl's illness used in scam

The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
WBTV

Driver identified in Kannapolis crash

The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. This mother is now left wondering why someone would take advantage of a six-year-old girl. Voters selected 5 new school board members. Updated: 7 hours ago. Community engagement sessions for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WSOC Charlotte

Fatal crash blocks I-485 outer in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 485 outer in southwest Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the outer loop was closed at the Interstate 77 South interchange near Pineville. Expect delays...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

