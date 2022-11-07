Wise Sons alumnus Noah Jacob has opened his long-anticipated Jewish deli, Jacob & Sons, though not quite as planned. Jacob, a Portland-raised chef, worked at Elephants Delicatessen as a teenager before moving to New York to pursue film. After years of frequenting legendary delis like Barney Greengrass and Russ & Daughters, he decided to pursue Jewish cuisine professionally, working at California’s deli staple Wise Sons before starting an Oregon supper club with his wife, Dori. The supper clubs became a hit in Portland, and the two started working on a full-scale deli with house-cured meats and fish, a bakery, and a robust retail deli program. While all of the above is true of the new space, actual dine-in service is on hold indefinitely; instead, the deli is available for online pickup and delivery orders only, with walk-in orders and a breakfast menu coming in a few weeks.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO