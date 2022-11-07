Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Michelin-Approved Team Revamps Italian Restaurant in La Jolla
Semola in La Jolla has relaunched as Ambrogio by Acquerello, introducing all-new dishes designed to align with the restaurant’s Michelin fine dining ambitions. Famed chef Silvio Salmoiraghi and his team from Italy’s Michelin-starred Acquerello (including chef-partner Choi Cheolhyeok, sous chef Davide Colombo, and gastronome Paolo Tucci) have now fully partnered with the Ambrogio15 group, ensuring that one of its chefs will be rotating between Italy and running the Fay Avenue kitchen.
Emeril Lagasse Permanently Closes Second Restaurant in New Orleans
One of Emeril Lagasse’s longest-running restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter, has closed permanently, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. It’s the second longtime New Orleans spot the celebrity chef’s restaurant group has closed this year, following Emeril’s Delmonico in February 2022. NOLA, first opened on St....
An Italian Restaurant From the King Team Is Opening Soon at Rockefeller Center
The next big opening at Rockefeller Center, the 140-seat Jupiter (30 Rockefeller Center at rink level) is on track to debut the week of November 21, according to a spokesperson. The vibey Italian restaurant from the folks behind King, in Soho, will focus on pastas and wines from the regions of Italy. King’s Jess Shadbolt, Annie Shi, and Clare de Boer have pulled in friend and former colleague Gaz Herbert of the River Cafe in London, as executive chef.
New Neighborhood Natural Wine Cafe and Restaurant Opens in South Austin
New neighborhood cafe, wine bar, and bottle shop Golden Hour is opening this month. The 7731 Menchaca Road, Suite 100 cafe/store will open in the South Austin neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. First, the wine: the options will vary along the low-intervention and natural wine ways sourced globally from family-...
A New Dive Bar Brings ‘The Bear’ Vibes and Italian Beef Sandwiches to West LA
Fresh off the popularity of FX’s The Bear, a new bar will serve up some serious Windy City vibes to West LA — including, yes, those Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. Tiny’s Hi-Dive, from the owners of the Craftsman Bar & Kitchen in Santa Monica, opens its doors tomorrow at 12012 West Pico Boulevard in the former Arsenal space.
This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening
The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
These 7 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the California Michelin Guide
It seems congrats are in order for a handful of Bay Area restaurants. As of November 9, more than three dozen restaurants have been added to the California Michelin Guide, including seven restaurants in San Francisco, Oakland, and Sonoma. The announcement comes about one month ahead of the unveiling of the tire company’s most anticipated news: the annual awarding of coveted Michelin stars, which we now know will take place on December 5 at an event in Los Angeles.
How This Food Access Nonprofit Is Continuing Cala’s Legacy With Chef-Led Dinners
Walking into the Farming Hope space on Fell Street, where Gabriela Cámara’s Cala once took up residence, is like walking into a verdant dinner party. The organization recently hosted its third chef-led dinner, an event that connects high-end cuisine to its mission of combatting San Francisco’s issues surrounding food access. Andie Sobrepeña, the co-executive director of Farming Hope, started the dinner on November 5 by reminding guests that everything they’d eat on their six-course menu is root to stem. “This is about what we can do in our own homes to reduce waste,” Sobrepeña says. “We really believe we can change these statistics together.”
Two Former Husk Chefs Circle Back to the Lowcountry to Sling Superior Dough
Chefs Zachary and Hannah Welton moved to the Lowcountry to be a part of famed chef Sean Brock’s vision for Husk (76 Queen Street, Charleston), but are now part of a new wave of inspiration in the Charleston scene. The duo recently opened Welton’s Tiny Bakeshop (682 King Street, Charleston), after building a stellar reputation around town with their Welton’s Wood-Fired Pizza pop-ups. The bakery is currently only open on Saturdays, but it’s creating buzz for the couple’s tangy benne loaves, flaky croissants, creative compound butters, and the must-order honey pie.
The Founder and Owner of Iconic South Congress Restaurant Guero’s Has Died
Rob Lippincott, the founder and owner of Bouldin Creek Mexican restaurant Guero’s Taco Bar, died on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant announced his death in an Instagram post and requested privacy for the family. Lippincott and his wife Cathy opened Guero’s in 1986, inspired by many trips to Mexico...
The Richmond District’s New Laundromat Is Actually a Top-Notch Bagel Shop and Pizzeria
Don’t let the name fool you: the Laundromat SF is now open at 3725 Balboa Street, just up the block from the historic Balboa Theater, but don’t pull up a basket of dirty clothes. The name is rather a nod to the space’s previous life as an actual laundromat called Let’s Do Wash Coin Laundrette; it’s now an all-day restaurant bringing hand-rolled bagels and locally roasted coffee to the neighborhood by day, plus pizzas and natural wine for Richmond District residents by night.
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers Is Suing a Mall Where It Can’t Sell Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the prolific Lousiana-based chicken finger chain with a devoted fanbase known as “Caniacs,” is learning that not all that’s fowl is fair — at least in Hobart, Indiana, about an hour’s drive east of Chicago. The fast-growing brand popular with LSU students planned a new restaurant with a double drive-thru and outdoor patio in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center off U.S. 30.
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
This Stunning West LA Newcomer Is Tucked Into the Top Floor of a Historic Wine Shop
A group of LA restaurant veterans quietly opened Wine House Kitchen in late September directly above West LA’s 47-year-old wine shop Wine House, which is owned by the Knight family. Located a few blocks from bustling Sawtelle Japantown, the restaurant boasts some unique vibes on an industrial stretch of Cotner Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.
9 Favorite Sandwiches for Fall
It’s been nearly three years since the COVID pandemic encouraged us to love sandwiches again: There’s nothing better for outdoor dining in all kinds of weather. And as inflation picks our pockets today — sandwiches have retained their utility and affordability. We’ve kept up with sandwiches the...
Welcome to the Elegant New Era of Pop-Up Dining in the Bay Area
There’s no shortage of interesting, Instagrammable pop-ups in the Bay Area, which means the scenario should be familiar: roll up to a storefront, grab a salted egg yolk cookie or ube pan de sal, eat standing up or seated on whatever’s available, and move on. Lately, however, local pop-up operators have been gravitating toward something new, a different format: seated, ticketed meals with a higher price tag, often at unexpected locations.
What to Try at Portland’s New Takeout-Centric Jewish Deli Jacob & Sons
Wise Sons alumnus Noah Jacob has opened his long-anticipated Jewish deli, Jacob & Sons, though not quite as planned. Jacob, a Portland-raised chef, worked at Elephants Delicatessen as a teenager before moving to New York to pursue film. After years of frequenting legendary delis like Barney Greengrass and Russ & Daughters, he decided to pursue Jewish cuisine professionally, working at California’s deli staple Wise Sons before starting an Oregon supper club with his wife, Dori. The supper clubs became a hit in Portland, and the two started working on a full-scale deli with house-cured meats and fish, a bakery, and a robust retail deli program. While all of the above is true of the new space, actual dine-in service is on hold indefinitely; instead, the deli is available for online pickup and delivery orders only, with walk-in orders and a breakfast menu coming in a few weeks.
Audacious Brazilian Restaurant Caboco Has Flown the Coop in the Arts District
Despite being heralded as one of the country’s newest modern Brazilian restaurants, Caboco has closed in the Arts District as of October 30. Helmed by celebrated São Paulo chef Rodrigo Oliveira of Mocoto and opened with restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos in September 2021, Caboco was one of the most ambitious restaurants in Los Angeles to serve updated takes on Brazilian drinking fare, like crispy pork belly torresmo and fried tapioca cubes. Caboco’s other notable dishes included a vegetable moqueca and a terrific weekend all-you-can-eat feijoada feast. The bar also crafted some of the more interesting drinks in town, which paired fresh tropical fruits with hard-to-find cachaca bottles.
Celeb-Loved Seafood Restaurant Catch Is Returning to Miami Next Year
Glitzy seafood spot Catch is returning to Miami Beach next year. The popular New York import, which once had a location on Miami Beach nearly a decade ago, is back with a new ownership team and a new swanky, much-larger locale. Now owned and operated by Catch Hospitality Group partners...
Restaurant Beatrice Doesn’t Just Talk Sustainability and Community. It Lives It.
“Farm-to-table” food is such a ubiquitous descriptor in the restaurant world that it has lost all meaning. It is the floor — the very least most diners expect from not only the best restaurants in their cities, but from their neighborhood restaurants too. Diners who care about the quality of their food, and even its environmental impact, expect a restaurant to work with local farmers, ranchers, vintners, and brewers.
