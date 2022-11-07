BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made on felony charges in connection with a threat that forced a closure of a Central Texas school. Classes within the Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District did not meet on Thursday, due to a credible threat being made. The district said in statement Wednesday night that this was done in the best interest of safety for students and staff.

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO