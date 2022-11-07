Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor...
Waco & Killeen Veterans Day Parades canceled
WACO / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco canceled its Veterans Day Parade just after 10 a.m. Friday morning, less than an hour before it was supposed to start. The decision was made by the parade coordinator as storms moved through Central Texas. The City of Killeen said Thursday...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”
Central Texas Veterans Day ceremonies and events
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Killeen and Waco Veterans Day Parades have been canceled due to weather. However, this didn’t stop some cities across Central Texas from celebrating Veterans Day a little early this year!. The annual Veterans Day ceremony in Harker Heights took place Thursday...
Arrest made in Bruceville-Eddy ISD school threat
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made on felony charges in connection with a threat that forced a closure of a Central Texas school. Classes within the Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District did not meet on Thursday, due to a credible threat being made. The district said in statement Wednesday night that this was done in the best interest of safety for students and staff.
Four Lake Belton Broncos take part in school’s first signing day ceremony
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — As part of the school’s first ever signing day ceremony, four Lake Belton standout student athletes put pen to paper as they officially committed to their collegiate programs. The athletes who participated in the ceremony are:. Chandler Cooke (Arkansas-Fort Smith Golf) Zakayia Fredrick...
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life saving measures...
Killeen High School’s Taleiyah Gibbs signs with Howard University
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — On National Signing Day, Taleiyah Gibbs signed with the Howard University Women’s Basketball team. Gibbs does so following a senior year in which she averaged 21.6 points per game on her way to the 12-6A Offensive Player of the Year honor.
Two displaced, dogs rescued in mobile home fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two adults and two dogs are safe after a fire in a Harker Heights mobile home park. The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 810 S Amy Lane #18. The department responded along with the Killeen Fire Department.
