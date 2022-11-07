No. 7 LSU aims to keep its hopes to claim the SEC West title alive this weekend as it makes the trip to battle Arkansas on the road. The Tigers are fresh off their first home win against Alabama since 2010 after edging the Tide 32-31 behind a 2-point conversion in overtime. After falling out of the rankings early, the Tigers are up to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and are two wins away from playing in the SEC Championship Game.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO