FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Bayou King, Brian Kelly Gaining Steam in Recruiting
In his first season in Baton-Rouge, Brain Kelly has become red-hot on the recruiting trail. James DeCarlo updates us on the latest of LSU's top targets
CBS Sports
LSU vs. Arkansas: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 7 LSU aims to keep its hopes to claim the SEC West title alive this weekend as it makes the trip to battle Arkansas on the road. The Tigers are fresh off their first home win against Alabama since 2010 after edging the Tide 32-31 behind a 2-point conversion in overtime. After falling out of the rankings early, the Tigers are up to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and are two wins away from playing in the SEC Championship Game.
brproud.com
No. 14 LSU Women’s Basketball Set To Host Mississippi Valley State
BATON ROUGE – After No. 14 LSU (1-0) opened its season scoring a program-record 125 points on Monday, the Tigers will be back in the PMAC Friday at 7 p.m. CT to host Mississippi Valley State (0-1). To open the season, LSU defeated Bellarmine, 125-50, putting on a show in its season premiere. LSU set a program record for the most points scored in a game (the 7th most by a SEC team ever) and had its second largest margin of victory. LSU made 44 free throws in the season debut, also a program record.
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period
LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kansas City
Tigers continue to put together a solid stretch of possessions to take control. The elite guard play has been on full display in this one. Turnovers continue holding the Tigers back from blowing this game out of proportion. With the chance to make it a double-digit game, back-to-back turnovers allow the Kangaroos to stay in this one. Tigers lead 68-61 with 5:06 remaining.
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
Future of the LSU QB Room in Good Hands
Brian Kelly and the Tigers have exceeded expectations in Year 1, but continuing to prepare this squad for the future has been clear. In recruitment, this staff has gone above and beyond, reeling in a Top 5 class in the 2023 cycle while landing their quarterbacks of the future. With...
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
Matt McMahon signs pair of 4-star player to LSU men’s basketball
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon has added two new four-star players to his squad for next season.
tigerrag.com
Bluegrass Miracle Turns 20: Baton Rouge native and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall recalls his role in one of school’s most memorable and iconic plays
LSU had repeatedly prepared for the moment. Each week, every Thursday the Tigers worked on offensive late-game situations that could arise in a game. Trailing by three points, backed up to their own 8-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and the Tigers found themselves in dire straits at Kentucky’s Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 9, 2002.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. No. 7 LSU channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 7 LSU Tigers inside Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 68th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 42-23-2 record in the all-time series, but the Razorbacks won last year’s meeting in Baton Rouge.
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
brproud.com
Mulkey signs nation’s #1 recruiting class to LSU
BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second class at LSU, adding four elite prospects that have been ranked the No. 1 class in the country by ESPN. Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
LSU softball nets several recruits on National Signing Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head softball coach Beth Torina is bringing in a fresh new class of recruits on National Signing Day.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic sign with Northwestern State
Brooks Leonard and Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic High School's 2023 class signed Nov. 9 to play baseball at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The twins have been star student-athletes in both baseball and football at the Donaldsonville school during their high school careers. Ascension Catholic baseball coach Gee Cassard...
St. Francisville, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
St. Francisville, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Zachary High School soccer team will have a game with West Feliciana High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
