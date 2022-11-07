ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Midterms 2022: Voting locations in Brazos, Bell and McLennan County

By Joel Leal
 3 days ago
The 2022 midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8.

Polls are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.

Below are voting locations for Brazos, McLennan and Bell County.

Under Texas law, voters must present their ID at the polls when voting in person - such as a Texas driver's license or passport.

To learn more about other IDs accepted on Election Day, click here .

To check if you're registered to vote in Texas, click here .

MCLENNAN COUNTY LOCATIONS:

  • Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley Axtell, TX 76624
  • Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Street Waco, TX 76705
  • Bruceville-Edy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive Eddy, TX 76630
  • Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Avenue Waco, TX 76704
  • Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S 15th Street Waco, TX 76706
  • Chalk Bluff Baptist Chruch, 5993 Gholson Road Waco, TX 76705
  • China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road Waco, TX 76643
  • Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive Crawford, TX 76638
  • Dewey Community Center, 925 N 9th Street Waco, TX 76707
  • Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road McGregor, TX 76657
  • First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Boulevard Waco, TX 76710
  • Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd Waco, TX 76710
  • H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren Street McGregor, TX 76657
  • Heart of Texas Council of Government, 1514 S. New Road Waco, TX 76710
  • Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court Hewitt, TX 76643
  • Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S 1st Street Hewitt, TX 76643
  • Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive Waco, TX 76710
  • Lacey Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E Craven Avenue Waco, TX 76705
  • Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive Waco, TX 76708
  • Lorena First Baptist Church 307 E Center Street Lorena, TX 76655
  • Mart Community Center 804 E. Bowie Avenue Mart, TX 76664
  • MCC Conference Center 4601 North 19th Street Waco, TX 76708
  • Moody First United Methodist Church 500 6th Street Moody, TX 76557
  • Riesel ISD Urbantke Gymnasium, 702 E. Frederick Street Riesel, TX 76682
  • Robinson Community Center, 106 W Lyndale Avenue Robinson, TX 76706
  • South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th Street Waco, TX 76706
  • Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road Waco, TX 76712
  • St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Avenue Waco, TX 76707
  • The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church, 110 Ritchie Road Waco, TX 76712
  • University High School, 3201 S. New Road Waco, TX 76706
  • Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Avenue Waco, TX 76701
  • Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Avenue Waco, TX 76704
  • West Community Center, 200 Tokio RoadWest, TX 76691
  • Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive Waco, TX 76712

BELL COUNTY LOCATIONS:

  • Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton, Texas 76513
  • Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton, Texas 76513
  • Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St, Belton, TX 76513
  • Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton, Texas 76513
  • Morgan's Point Rec Center, 60 Morgan's Point Blvd, Morgan's Point Resort, TX 76513 (New Site)
  • Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, LR/A, Texas 76554
  • Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd Killeen, Texas 76543
  • First Baptist Church, 506 Dixie Drive, Holland, Texas 76534 (New Site)
  • Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76543
  • Nolanville City Hall, 101 N 5th St., Nolanville, Texas 76559 (New Site)
  • VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Dr., Harker Heights, Texas 76548
  • Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights, Texas 76548
  • Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado, TX 76571
  • Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive, Temple, TX 76502
  • Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr, Killeen, TX 76543
  • Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542
  • Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, Texas 76542
  • St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, Texas 76548
  • First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76542
  • Troy Community Center, 201 East Main Troy, TX 76579
  • VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504
  • Northside Church of Christ 3401 N. 3rd St, Temple, TX 76501 (New Site)
  • A & E Storage, 4970 E Highway 190, Temple, Texas 76502
  • Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple, Texas 76502
  • Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple, Texas 76504
  • Temple College Pavilion, Leopard Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder DR, Temple, TX 76504
  • Temple ISD Administration Bldg, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76501
  • St. Mary's Church 1018 S. 7th Str. Temple, TX 76504 (New Site)
  • St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 Farm to Market Road 485, Burlington, TX 76519
  • First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple, Texas 76502
  • First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers, TX 76569
  • First Church of the Nazarene 5000 S. 31st St. Temple, TX 76502 (New Site)
  • Boy's Ranch, 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner, Texas 76539
  • Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen, Texas 76541
  • Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Dr., Killeen, Texas 76541
  • Triple 7 Fire Station, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen, TX 76541
  • Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen, Texas 76541
  • West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76540
  • Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen, Texas 76541
  • Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Ln., Killeen, Texas 76549
  • Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Dr., Killeen, Texas 76549
  • Bartlett City Hall, 140 W. Clark Street, Bartlett, TX 76511

BRAZOS COUNTY LOCATIONS:

  • Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce Street, Millican, TX
  • College Station Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station, TX
  • Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan, TX
  • Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. FM 2038, Kurten, TX
  • Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Pkwy, College Station, TX
  • College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road. Bryan, TX
  • First Baptist Church - Bryan 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan, TX
  • Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
  • Bryan Ballroom 701 Palasota Dr. Bryan, TX
  • Brazos County Election Admin Office 300 E WJB PKWY, STE 100, Bryan Tx
  • **Ruth McLeod Training Room
  • Memorial Student Center (MSC) Texas A&M Campus, Room 2406 (2nd floor), College Station, TX
  • New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby Street, Bryan, TX 77803
  • Texas A&M College of Medicine 8447 Riverside Parkway, Bryan, Tx
  • Lincoln Center 1000 Eleanor, College Station, TX
  • College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 cmtry.rm) 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station, TX
  • College Station ISD Admin. Bldg 1812 Welsh, College Station, TX
  • Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church 1228 West Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
  • Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 East HWY 21, Bryan, TX
  • St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, TX
  • A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. Tx
  • Arena Hall 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, TX
  • Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX
  • Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 FM 2154 Rd College Station, TX 77845
  • Living Hope Baptist Church 4170 State Highway 6 South, College Station, TX
  • Church Of The Nazarene 2122 E. William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan, TX

Click here to learn more about voter rights at the polls in Texas.

