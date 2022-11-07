Read full article on original website
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
EBR Parish Attorney given ultimatum by some council members in order to not lose job
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Anderson ‘Andy’ Dotson is safe in his job for now, following the stormwater utility fee fiasco and the confusing gag order associated with it. WAFB has learned an ultimatum was given to Dotson last week by...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the...
theadvocate.com
The low river gives Baton Rouge a little more land — and volunteers fight litter there, too
From the top of the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge, the strip of ground that runs along the river is making the most of its time in the sun after the drought uncovered it in recent weeks. Short green grass covers the land that looks almost manicured, and butterflies...
brproud.com
White Light Night 2022: Free art festival stretching across Mid City Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mid City Baton Rouge’s largest free art festival returns on Friday, Nov. 18. At this festival, attendees can enjoy live music, art, and food while walking through the heart of Mid City. The route for White Light Night starts at Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard and stretches to the intersection of Government and 14th streets.
City-Parish officials looking to crackdown on ‘slumlords’ with new enforcement mechanism in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Council members are looking to crack down on ‘slumlords’ across Baton Rouge. For the last 20-plus years, there have been several attempts by city-parish officials to give some sort of power to residents who live in rental homes or apartments that are not in great condition.
theadvocate.com
Another fatal shooting strikes one of Baton Rouge's hotels under scrutiny for violence, drugs
A man was shot and killed at a hotel on Boardwalk Drive Thursday, the most recent in a long string of deadly incidents to take place at one of Baton Rouge's budget hotels along the I-12 corridor. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers were dispatched to the...
brproud.com
Grandmother exposes check, invoice scams in Capital Area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Consumer experts predict scams to increase ahead of the holiday shopping season. Some examples of these scams would be mystery shopper checks and fake job postings. Alexis Anderson of East Baton Rouge Parish said she’s already receiving dozens of emails that include fake invoices...
kalb.com
ITEAM: Nearly 85 cases untouched in Capital Area as DCFS ‘strike team’ works on caseload
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB I-TEAM is tracking the progress of the strike team that has been brought in to help get a handle on the flood of cases in Baton Rouge. There’s no way around it at this point, DCFS is in crisis as they work to get a handle on the explosion of cases in the Capital Area. In the last six months, the agency has investigated 1,326 reports of child abuse and neglect and the WAFB I-TEAM has learned as of Wednesday, November 9, 2022, there are close to 85 cases in this region where no contact has been made.
wbrz.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
brproud.com
Liberty University student, army service member receives free vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Just ahead of Veterans Day, a Baton Rouge student is one of more than 100 veterans and active service members across the United States to receive a free vehicle. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, about 40% of veterans live in rural areas...
Students could be suspended after large fight at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large fight broke out at Scotlandville Magnet High School at around 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the altercation initially involved two students fighting. The statement from EBR Schools went on to say,...
brproud.com
People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Glamping at Tickfaw State Park
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.
brproud.com
The Well Woman East Feliciana: Cultured Conversations Around Wellness
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Maxine Firm is a nutrition, wellness, and public health firm. The firm is powered by a network of healthcare professionals whose primary objective is chronic disease prevention in urban and rural communities. Seminars and symposiums are held to provide interactive educational experiences for larger groups that raise health literacy and encourage practical lifestyle changes.
brproud.com
School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
brproud.com
West Feliciana Parish Schools: Rumor about improper student-teacher relationship ‘completely untrue’
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The superintendent of West Feliciana Parish Schools, Hollis Milton, recently became aware of a rumor going around involving a teacher and student. The rumor spread on social media and centered around an alleged improper student-teacher relationship within the school system. Milton says “the rumor...
brproud.com
AG Jeff Landry writes to DOTD asking for transparency about plans to reduce I-10 travel lanes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking for transparency from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials regarding plans to reduce travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for construction. Current plans include reducing I-10’s six lanes into two, with traffic going down one...
Family of Baker infant killed during police pursuit on I-10 files lawsuit against Miss. law enforcement officials
GULFPORT, Miss. (WAFB) - A Mississippi grand jury ruled the officers involved in the shooting death of a 3-month-old from Baker, La. will not face any charges but the infant’s family has filed a lawsuit against several law enforcement groups and officers. La’Mello Parker was killed during a shootout...
brproud.com
Large fight breaks out at Scotlandville High School, 10-12 students face suspension
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has issued a statement about multiple fights that happened at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday, Nov. 10. The fight started with two students but escalated as the crowd began to grow. It was believed shots were fired,...
brproud.com
Abandoned car set on fire ruled arson by Baton Rouge investigators
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway after an abandoned car in was set on fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the car in flames was found left in a field next to a house on Cedar Avenue. Investigators have ruled the fire as arson. No further details were released.
