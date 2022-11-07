ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

White Light Night 2022: Free art festival stretching across Mid City Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mid City Baton Rouge’s largest free art festival returns on Friday, Nov. 18. At this festival, attendees can enjoy live music, art, and food while walking through the heart of Mid City. The route for White Light Night starts at Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard and stretches to the intersection of Government and 14th streets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Grandmother exposes check, invoice scams in Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Consumer experts predict scams to increase ahead of the holiday shopping season. Some examples of these scams would be mystery shopper checks and fake job postings. Alexis Anderson of East Baton Rouge Parish said she’s already receiving dozens of emails that include fake invoices...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

ITEAM: Nearly 85 cases untouched in Capital Area as DCFS ‘strike team’ works on caseload

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB I-TEAM is tracking the progress of the strike team that has been brought in to help get a handle on the flood of cases in Baton Rouge. There’s no way around it at this point, DCFS is in crisis as they work to get a handle on the explosion of cases in the Capital Area. In the last six months, the agency has investigated 1,326 reports of child abuse and neglect and the WAFB I-TEAM has learned as of Wednesday, November 9, 2022, there are close to 85 cases in this region where no contact has been made.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Glamping at Tickfaw State Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

The Well Woman East Feliciana: Cultured Conversations Around Wellness

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Maxine Firm is a nutrition, wellness, and public health firm. The firm is powered by a network of healthcare professionals whose primary objective is chronic disease prevention in urban and rural communities. Seminars and symposiums are held to provide interactive educational experiences for larger groups that raise health literacy and encourage practical lifestyle changes.
JACKSON, LA
brproud.com

School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

West Feliciana Parish Schools: Rumor about improper student-teacher relationship ‘completely untrue’

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The superintendent of West Feliciana Parish Schools, Hollis Milton, recently became aware of a rumor going around involving a teacher and student. The rumor spread on social media and centered around an alleged improper student-teacher relationship within the school system. Milton says “the rumor...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Abandoned car set on fire ruled arson by Baton Rouge investigators

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway after an abandoned car in was set on fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the car in flames was found left in a field next to a house on Cedar Avenue. Investigators have ruled the fire as arson. No further details were released.
BATON ROUGE, LA

