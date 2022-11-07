ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, PA

local21news.com

Lancaster City woman convicted of rioting outside city police station in 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster city woman was convicted Wednesday of riot, criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass for her role in the riots at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on the night of September 13 and early morning of September 14 in 2020.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

York County man accused of fatally stabbing wife faces more charges

A York County man accused of killing his wife is facing more charges. Long Nguyen, 55, is charged with first- and third-degree murder. He had already been charged with criminal homicide. Police said Nguyen stabbed his wife, 49-year-old Xuan Trang Pham, in the neck and abdomen in their Springettsbury Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police search for man in connection with York County bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department says it is attempting to identify a man in connection with a bank robbery. According to authorities, it happened on November 7 just after 9:00 AM at the Traditions Bank on White Street. The individual is described to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner and state police respond to York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:17 p.m.: According to York County Coroner Pam Gay, there was one fatality from the crash. Additional details are expected later tonight or early Thursday morning. Previously: The coroner's office is responding to a crash in York County. According to York County 911 Dispatch,...
PennLive.com

Central Pa. driver to pay fine, lose license for crash that killed motorcyclist

Family members of Willie Barnes believe his life was worth more than $741.50, and a six-month suspension of driving privileges. But that was the sentence handed out Thursday in a Silver Spring Township magisterial district judge’s courtroom for Jack Witter, 68, who turned his truck left in front of Barnes’ motorcycle earlier this year, causing a fatal crash.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman died after Rt. 30 crash in York County

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died after a single-vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said that the 31-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Route 30 in Hellam Township when, around 2 p.m., she lost control of the vehicle for unknown […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Burtal assault in downtown Chambersburg

A brutal assault Monday night in downtown Chambersburg sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police arrested two juveniles following the attack; three other individuals are still at large. Chambersburg Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln West at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Wormleysburg man sentenced after federal courthouse theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a man from Wormleysburg has been sentenced to plead guilty to one count of theft of government property back in May of 2022. According to a release, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk has been sentenced to 18 months in prison,...
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 83 in York County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Emergency dispatchers said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 (Zions View/Strinestown). As of 9:30 p.m., the crash was cleared. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
POTTSTOWN, PA

