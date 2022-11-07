Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces bid for Indianapolis mayor
State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will challenge Joe Hogsett for the title of mayor of Indianapolis.
WIBC.com
Indy Mayor Hogsett Not Sure on Running for Third Term
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett hasn’t made a decision yet on whether to seek a third term in office. Hogsett told our news gathering partners at WISH-TV that he wanted to wait until after the passage of the city’s budget and midterm elections before making up his mind.
WISH-TV
Dairy Bar honoring veterans with free milkshakes Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Dairy Association of Indiana, the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers, is handing out free milkshakes to honor U.S. military veterans. The Dairy Bar is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds located at 1202 East...
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indianapolis launches campaign to clean up, secure downtown
Mayor Joe Hogsett and Downtown Indy Inc. have partnered to clean up and secure downtown in advance of a pair of major sporting events that will bring Indianapolis international attention in 2024.
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
WISH-TV
Indiana Democrats celebrate local wins, concede in statewide elections
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite losing all the statewide races on the ticket in the 2022 midterms, Indiana’s Democrats were excited when it came to the races where they did come away with victories. Party leaders and supporters alike celebrated the wins in the races for the Marion County...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
Fox 59
Breaking down midterm election results
Yesterday, Hoosiers around the state made their voices heard in the midterm elections. Political expert, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discusses the important races around the state and around the country. Breaking down midterm election results. Yesterday, Hoosiers around the state made their voices heard in the midterm elections. Political expert, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz...
WISH-TV
Republican Greg Garrison advances to become next Hamilton County prosecutor
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former Marion County deputy prosecutor and radio show host who beat out a Republican incumbent in May’s primary will become Hamilton County’s next prosecutor. Greg Garrison on Tuesday defeated Democrat Jessica Paxson 57%-43% with all precincts counted in the county north of...
wrtv.com
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
wyrz.org
B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section
(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
WISH-TV
Ryan Mears wins term, defeats Cyndi Carrasco in Marion County prosecutor race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Incumbent Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, a Democrat, has defeated Republican Cyndi Carrasco in the race for Marion County Prosecutor. Mears filled the position in 2019 after his predecessor, Terry Curry, stepped down to focus on treating his prostate cancer. Carrasco conceded in a Tuesday night...
Hampton wins board seat in election results for Indianapolis Public Schools District 3
Hope Hampton has defeated Kristen Phair in the race to represent District 3 on the Indianapolis Public Schools board, after receiving backing from education groups with well-funded political action committees. In unofficial results as of 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, with all 185 vote centers reporting, Hampton had 55.3% of the vote with 8,366 votes. Her opponent Phair had 44.7% of the vote with 6,755 votes. Polls closed at 6 p.m.Hampton, a small business...
wfyi.org
Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats
Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
WISH-TV
Hogsett announces efforts to improve downtown safety, cleanliness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced $3.5 million worth of investments aimed at increasing cleanliness and public safety in downtown Indianapolis. The changes will be a part of his Downtown Resiliency Strategy focused on addressing the impact of COVID-19 on Indianapolis’ economic and cultural core, and strengthening downtown as a livable neighborhood.
Lawsuit: Benefits lost for hundreds of Hamilton County veterans
Hundreds of veterans in Hamilton County have lost benefits they were entitled to, according to a lawsuit filed on October 26.
Comments / 0