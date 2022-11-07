ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Indy Mayor Hogsett Not Sure on Running for Third Term

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett hasn’t made a decision yet on whether to seek a third term in office. Hogsett told our news gathering partners at WISH-TV that he wanted to wait until after the passage of the city’s budget and midterm elections before making up his mind.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Dairy Bar honoring veterans with free milkshakes Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Dairy Association of Indiana, the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers, is handing out free milkshakes to honor U.S. military veterans. The Dairy Bar is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds located at 1202 East...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Breaking down midterm election results

Yesterday, Hoosiers around the state made their voices heard in the midterm elections. Political expert, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discusses the important races around the state and around the country. Breaking down midterm election results. Yesterday, Hoosiers around the state made their voices heard in the midterm elections. Political expert, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
INDIANA STATE
wyrz.org

B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section

(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Hampton wins board seat in election results for  Indianapolis Public Schools District 3

Hope Hampton has defeated Kristen Phair in the race to represent District 3 on the Indianapolis Public Schools board, after receiving backing from education groups with well-funded political action committees. In unofficial results as of 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, with all  185 vote centers reporting, Hampton had 55.3% of the vote with 8,366 votes. Her opponent Phair had 44.7% of the vote with 6,755 votes. Polls closed at 6 p.m.Hampton, a small business...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats

Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Hogsett announces efforts to improve downtown safety, cleanliness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced $3.5 million worth of investments aimed at increasing cleanliness and public safety in downtown Indianapolis. The changes will be a part of his Downtown Resiliency Strategy focused on addressing the impact of COVID-19 on Indianapolis’ economic and cultural core, and strengthening downtown as a livable neighborhood.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy