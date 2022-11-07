Read full article on original website
WOWT
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
westerniowatoday.com
Man arrested on a warrant in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Avenue A this morning. Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and US Marshalls went to 2906 Avenue A to serve a felony warrant on a male party believed to be inside. While watching the residence, officers observed a second male known to officers enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. The officers knew the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the appeal of Aubrey Trail, 56, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Trail’s girlfriend at the time of Loofe’s death, Bailey Boswell, was also convicted as an active participant in Loofe’s death and...
WOWT
Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday morning that an officer under investigation had been cited for criminal mischief. Internal investigators have been looking into an off-duty incident the victim reported Sunday involving Officer William Klees. OPD said in Friday’s release that Klees is scheduled to be...
WOWT
Convicted murderer arrested after not returning to Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A convicted murderer, who didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was taken back into custody after he was involved in a crash. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services first reported 47-year-old Christopher Manzer missing after he failed to return from his job in the community Wednesday. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing had been removed.
Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for Firearm Offenses
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Andre Alexander Shupe, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced last week to 92 months in prison following his pleas of guilty to charges of Possession and Sale of a Stolen Firearm and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. After he is released from prison, Shupe will serve three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution for the stolen firearms and other items.
WOWT
Omaha security company victimized by thief, on lookout for stolen equipment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brazen theft in an Omaha neighborhood was caught on camera — but there’s an ironic twist. Devices designed to catch a thief were taken by one. A security camera company is now focused on finding a thief after its van was stolen near 61st and Maple streets.
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
Council Bluffs Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 40-year-old Shanna Michelle Jacobsen, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced last week to 188 months in prison following her plea of guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. Beginning in June 2020, and up to and including...
WOWT
BREAKING: Aubrey Trail death sentence upheld
BREAKING: Aubrey Trail death sentence upheld
WOWT
Nebraska corrections looking for murderer on work-release who failed to report to Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. It’s reported Christopher Manzer, 47, didn’t return to CCL-L from his job Wednesday. Officials say his electronic monitoring device was removed. Manzer is described as 5′10, 177 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
WOWT
Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln
Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln
WOWT
Investigation underway after inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of the Douglas County Department confirmed the death of an inmate Wednesday night. It’s reported Mark Jontz, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. The release states he was admitted last Friday for fines and costs that are over $1,000. “At...
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
WOWT
Omaha officers responding to crash report find 2 shooting victims
Omaha officers responding to crash report find 2 shooting victims
WOWT
Sarpy County authorities looking for man accused of theft, avoiding arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities are searching for a man. Mark Osborn is wanted for theft and using a vehicle to avoid arrest. A reward is available for tips leading to an arrest. If you know any information you’re asked to report it to the police.
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
WOWT
Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company
Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company
North Platte Telegraph
August fight outside North Omaha food mart led to five gunshots into crowd, killing a man
It began as a fight between two women in the parking lot of a North Omaha convenience store, just after midnight on Aug. 12. In a feeble attempt to break up the fight, authorities say, Wuanya Smith pulled one woman back by her hair. But then he pulled out a gun and fired five shots into the crowd that had formed around the fight.
WOWT
Bond set at $500,000 for Omaha man accused of driving through Halloween event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of driving through a Minne Lusa Halloween event was in court Tuesday. Dontavius Levering appeared for the first time in court on this incident. He’s formally charged with attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The preliminary...
