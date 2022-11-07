ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

WOWT

Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
westerniowatoday.com

Man arrested on a warrant in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Avenue A this morning. Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and US Marshalls went to 2906 Avenue A to serve a felony warrant on a male party believed to be inside. While watching the residence, officers observed a second male known to officers enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. The officers knew the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
The Associated Press

Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the appeal of Aubrey Trail, 56, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Trail’s girlfriend at the time of Loofe’s death, Bailey Boswell, was also convicted as an active participant in Loofe’s death and...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday morning that an officer under investigation had been cited for criminal mischief. Internal investigators have been looking into an off-duty incident the victim reported Sunday involving Officer William Klees. OPD said in Friday’s release that Klees is scheduled to be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Convicted murderer arrested after not returning to Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A convicted murderer, who didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was taken back into custody after he was involved in a crash. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services first reported 47-year-old Christopher Manzer missing after he failed to return from his job in the community Wednesday. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing had been removed.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for Firearm Offenses

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Andre Alexander Shupe, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced last week to 92 months in prison following his pleas of guilty to charges of Possession and Sale of a Stolen Firearm and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. After he is released from prison, Shupe will serve three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution for the stolen firearms and other items.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Aubrey Trail death sentence upheld

BREAKING: Aubrey Trail death sentence upheld
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln

Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha officers responding to crash report find 2 shooting victims

Omaha officers responding to crash report find 2 shooting victims
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company

Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company
OMAHA, NE

