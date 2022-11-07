Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Election Night Review
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The “Red Wave” predicted by some did not wash over New York State, but did find success in Oneida County. That success was enough to keep one critical congressional seat in Republicans hands. The story has many layers to it, going back to...
cnyhomepage.com
Walsh declares victory in 112th Assembly District
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Mary Beth Walsh has declared victory in New York’s 112th Assembly District. Her opponent, Andrew McAdoo, conceded the race early Wednesday morning. “To my family and friends, committee members, Team Walsh, and you, the voters in the 112th Assembly District, THANK YOU for your continued support,” Walsh said on Facebook. “It is an honor to be your voice in the Assembly and I look forward to returning to Albany in January.”
cnyhomepage.com
2022 Local Election Results
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – View all the results of the November 8th, 2022 election as they come in on our official Election HQ page by clicking the image or following the link below. Your Local Election HQ Page Here.
cnyhomepage.com
Hochul makes history
ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Kathy Hochul will become the first woman in history to be elected Governor of New York State. As of the end of Election Day, the incumbent Hochul and her running mate Antonio Delgado had 55% of the vote to their opponents Lee Zeldin and Alison Esposito, who had 44%.
cnyhomepage.com
Impact of Oneida County BTA protest
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, October 12th, members of the Oneida County BOCES Teachers’ Association (BTA), and their supporters picketed outside the BOCES Cooperative Board Meeting, expressing their frustrations with contract negotiations after teachers worked two years without one. “This is part of the process of...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Teachers’ Association fighting for contract
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Teachers in the Utica City School District are currently on year 2 without their contract, and that’s why the Utica Teachers Association (UTA) is urging the district to continue mediation and come to a conclusion. “We have been negotiating steadily we thought things were...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County eliminates written exam
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – For all those who thought Friday, November 4th was the last day to take the Civil Service Exam to become a Corrections Officer, well, think again. Last Friday it was announced that Oneida County, along with 12 others, has been approved for a pilot...
cnyhomepage.com
Observer-Dispatch employees hold walk out & demand change
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica News Guild members, a union representing journalists, photographers, and other staff at the Utica Observer-Dispatch and the Herkimer Times Telegram, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers today for a walkout. From layoffs to several positions being left vacant, employees...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man charged with multiple felonies for possessing stolen Ilion PD handgun
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been arrested for criminal weapons charges after allegedly being caught with a gun that was reported stolen by the Ilion Police Department in May of 2021. Around 11:00 am on Sunday, officers were patrolling in the...
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Police recover body of missing Canadarago Lake kayaker
RICHFIELD SPRINGS N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are reporting the kayaker who went missing at Canadarago Lake in October was recovered on November 7th. According to police, on Monday, the body of 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was located and recovered from Canadarago Lake. Mayock...
Comments / 0