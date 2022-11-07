ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Mary Beth Walsh has declared victory in New York’s 112th Assembly District. Her opponent, Andrew McAdoo, conceded the race early Wednesday morning. “To my family and friends, committee members, Team Walsh, and you, the voters in the 112th Assembly District, THANK YOU for your continued support,” Walsh said on Facebook. “It is an honor to be your voice in the Assembly and I look forward to returning to Albany in January.”

