Franklin, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)

Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Upcoming Events at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin makes a lovely holiday outing with the fam — and the facility has released its upcoming events schedule. The 10-building campus will be hosting numerous events open to the public throughout early November and the early Holiday season. Upcoming Events. Southern Men’s Showcase | November...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2

According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
FRANKLIN, TN
franklinis.com

Nashville Symphony Announces Symphony Ball Late Party Details

Nashville Symphony Announces Symphony Ball Late Party Details. Symphony Ball and Symphony Ball Late Party to take place Saturday, December 10. Nashville, Tenn. (November 10, 2022) – Nashville Symphony is excited to announce further details surrounding the Symphony Ball Late Party, an unforgettable celebration and social gathering held in conjunction with the 38th annual Symphony Ball on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Tickets for the Symphony Ball Late Party are on sale now.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts

Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike

The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Nashville’s Nutcracker Returns to TPAC this Holiday Season with Brand-New Snow Scene

NASHVILLE, TENN. (November 10, 2022) Fresh off its Emmy Award win for the televised adaptation, Nashville’s Nutcracker will return to TPAC December 9–24, 2022. Deemed Music City’s favorite holiday tradition, this year’s production will feature the beloved, unique-to- Nashville story, plus live music by the Nashville Symphony and a brand-new Snow Scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

City of Columbia Christmas Parade

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COLUMBIA MAIN STREET CORPORATION, HAS ANNOUNCED THE 36TH ANNUAL COLUMBIA MAIN STREET PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022 AT 6:00 PM. THIS NIGHT TIME PARADE KICKS OFF AT 6:00 PM BEGINNING AT THE TROTWOOD/W. 7TH STREET SPLIT AND MARCHES EASTWARD DOWN THE TRADITIONAL PARADE ROUTE INTO DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA, LASTING APPROXIMATELY 1 TO 1 1/2 HOURS.
COLUMBIA, TN

