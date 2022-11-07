Mon Health Ball of the Year raises $500k for P3 program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Nov. 5, Mon Health Medical Center held their 58th annual Ball of the Year. The event ended up raising $500,000 for the Progressing Through Postpartum Program (P3).

Mon Health Obstetrics and Gynecology care teams are helping mothers who experience perinatal mood disorders by offering postpartum support services. Funds from the 2022 Ball of the Year will be used to expand the P3 program by adding additional providers and services. The program also lowers barriers to mental health therapy, such as transportation, childcare and cost.

One donation came from Diversified Energy, who gifted $75,000 from their Community Giving Program to start the Diversified Energy Fund – Healing Families One at a Time.

“Diversified Energy is grateful to support the P3 Program and help mothers and families who may be experiencing barriers to receiving vital mental health therapy,” said Hannah Hutson, community affairs associate at Diversified Energy. “Through the Diversified Energy Fund – Healing Families One at a Time, we hope to make P3 more accessible to families across our region.”

But they were far from the only ones to show their support.

“The 2022 Ball of the Year was one of our most successful to date,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System and Executive Vice President of Vandalia Health. “More than 70 corporate and individual sponsors and 700 attendees came together to raise funds to support our P3 Program.”

The 2023 Ball of the Year presenting sponsor will be Hope Gas.

“Providing postpartum care is an essential service to our communities, and we are excited to support the P3 Program as the 2023 Ball of the Year presenting sponsor,” said Morgan O’Brien, CEO of Hope Gas. “The employees and our families at Hope Gas appreciate the compassionate, high-quality care and service delivered by the special people at Mon Health System, and we are honored to support their mission and programs.”

If you are interested in donating, you can contact Luella Gunter at (304)-598-1889 or visit MonHealth.com/DonatePMAD .

You can learn more about the P3 Program by visiting MonHealth.com/OBGYN .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.