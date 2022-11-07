Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Walgreens closure highlights issues facing pharmacies
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The closure of a Walgreens in Rochester's 19th Ward has created a pharmacy desert for neighbors, and customers of other pharmacies across the state could face similar challenges. Walgreens said the Thurston Road location wasn't making enough money. Pharmacist Dave Seelman once worked there — filling...
Brand new Bronson Playground opens in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans cut the ribbon on the improved Bronson Avenue playground in Rochester Wednesday. Then he got right in on the action, enjoying the brand new full-sized basketball courts. Alongside those courts, the new space is complete with new playsets with safety surfacing, an outdoor classroom with boulder seating, […]
RPD: Man found dead on Industrial Street
Officers said they found an unidentified, deceased male approximately 30 years of age in a shelter.
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
13 WHAM
Sam celebrates National Sundae Day
Friday marks National Sundae Day. Sam Carter celebrated early with a visit to Hedonist Artisan Ice Cream in Rochester. He took us inside the shop on South Avenue Thursday morning on Good Day Rochester.
13 WHAM
Foodlink increases distribution of holiday food boxes
Rochester, N.Y. — With inflation impacting countless consumers and families this year, the holiday season will be a difficult one for many. The need for emergency food increases during the holidays and that’s why Foodlink is increasing its distribution of holiday food boxes. Each one contains fresh, healthy...
Man in his 20s shot on Bay Street, RPD investigates
RGH medical staff said the man's injuries were non-life-threatening.
Man shot overnight in area of Myrtle Street and Laurel Street
The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY
Take a trip back when you visit Rochester in Monroe County, New York, where history and culture come alive!. This city is sprawling with historical landmarks and museums, which is no surprise once you learn more about its history. Located in Monroe County, Rochester has experienced many changes and progressions.
Two Rochester men convicted in 2020 kidnapping and murder
Raymond Dukes, 50, has been convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, and assault in the second degree for the murder of Tim Lewis.
13 WHAM
Villa of Hope celebrates grand opening of new treatment center in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — Villa of Hope celebrated the grand opening of a new treatment center in Greece on Thursday. The center is aimed to help teenagers overcome drug addiction. The Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center will provide medical services not normally available to those under 18 years old.
Crash closes section of Inner Loop near State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a westbound section of the Inner Loop in Rochester Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the entrance to 490 West. At least four vehicles were damaged at the scene. Traffic is being routed to the State Street off ramp. Police have not […]
WHEC TV-10
Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A cafe of opportunity
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a cup of coffee and a purpose. The ribbon cut this morning on a new location for Canandaigua's North Star Cafe. "It was very anxious - it was a big experience," cafe attendant, Aaron Manzer said. Aaron enjoys pouring cups of...
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces proposed budget for 2023
The press conference will take place at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center at 11:30 a.m.
13 WHAM
'Wonders of Water' set to open at RMSC
Rochester, N.Y. — A new exhibit at the Rochester Museum & Science Center will allow visitors to get their hands wet without getting in trouble!. Students from the Genesee Community Charter School got to explore the new Wonders of Water exhibit Wednesday, to help RMSC put the finishing touches on it.
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel. Investigators say the man responsible set a series of fires around the city. We just got word in the last 10 minutes that the guy was arrested today. The man was identified as 39-year-old Isaac Lynch, of Rochester. He’s charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
visitrochester.com
6 Things to Do in Rochester, NY Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Are you visiting Rochester, NY for the Thanksgiving holiday? After you have enjoyed all the turkey and stuffing with family and friends, plan on getting out and exploring some of the many things to do in Rochester this holiday weekend. Here are a few suggestions. For even more ideas on...
13 WHAM
Arc of Monroe building compassion while shaping futures
Rochester, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe teamed up with University of Rochester medical students Wednesday to educate them on the dynamics of caring for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The students observed the Arc's Community Arts Connection program, which offers opportunities to participate in music, dance and...
