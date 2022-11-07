ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police officer’s domestic assault case bound over to grand jury

By Octavia Johnson
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The case of a Knoxville Police Department officer who was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault in August has been sent to the grand jury, according to Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott.

John Pickens had his preliminary hearing Monday and his charge was bound over to a grand jury.

Knoxville Police Department officer John Pickens. Photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Pickens was taken into custody at KPD headquarters after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated domestic assault. The warrant was obtained after the Pickens’ wife met with investigators at the Knoxville Family Justice Center.

The victim alleged that Pickens began to choke her to the point where she could not breathe. The arrest report states the victim had visible marks on her body with marks around her neck.

Pickens was placed on administrative leave and his police powers were suspended. He has been with KPD since 2006 and was currently assigned as a School Resource Officer at Fulton High School.

