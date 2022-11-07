Read full article on original website
10 Delaware spots for supper and a show
Sure, you could go to dinner and just, you know, eat. Or you could experience a little entertainment with your entrée. Here are some places in Delaware where you can get supper and a show. The Room at Cedar Grove Founded by chef and musician Paul Cullen, The Room at Cedar Grove is a Lewes-area event venue west of Route 1 on Cedar ... Read More
AOL Corp
Delaware woman hits back-to-back lotto wins, claims $400,000 in single day
A Delaware woman won state lottery games twice last month, claiming her $400,000 in winnings in a single day, lottery officials said. Her winning tickets weren't for Monday night's Powerball lottery, which has a jackpot that has ballooned to $1.9 billion, but for more mundane scratch-off games, the officials said in a statement last month.
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Delaware
A popular regional grocery store chain recently opened its first store location in Delaware, adding approximately 450 jobs to the local area. Read on to learn more. The Wegmans grocery store chain recently opened its first Delaware location in Wilmington.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's veterans now able to indicate their status on driver licenses and ID cards
Delaware's veterans will now be able to indicate their status on state-issued driver licenses and ID cards. The word "VETERAN" is in red capital letters underneath the date of birth, and Delaware DMV Director Jana Simpler said the hope is it can make things more convenient for veterans. "The Veteran...
Check your tickets! $2.6 million Match 6 lottery ticket sold at beverage shop in Berwyn, Pa.
It's time again for one of your favorite phrases: Check your tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2.6 million was sold in Chester County, Pa.
virginiatraveltips.com
17 Delightful Places to Visit in Delaware (in 2023!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best places to visit in Delaware? If so, this guide has you covered!. From the beautiful beaches of the small state to the capital...
Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes
It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
Why No One Wants This $65,000 House in Southern New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
Gas prices on the rise again across Delaware Valley
In the Philadelphia area, a gallon of regular is $4.12, up 12 cents from a week ago. In South Jersey, it's $3.93 and in Delaware it is $3.88.
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County as jackpot soars to 1.9B
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.Also, winning tickets for $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
WBOC
Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire
DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
cbs17
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Delaware women charged with harboring the suspect in an Orange County double-murder have been identified. Delaware State Police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Del., were arrested in Dover and charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision on I-95
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Rd. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
delawaretoday.com
Influencer Alexis Harris Shares 5 Top-Notch Delaware Experiences
Alexis Harris of First State Destinations shares her own “best of” list with followers across Delaware. Here are some of her favorites. Love brought Alexis Harris to Delaware, but when the college romance fizzled, the North Carolina native decided to stay put. “I love Delaware now,” says the Wilmington resident. Indeed, the marketing pro likes it so much that she started First State Destinations, a business promoting Delaware’s attractions, entertainment and cultural scenes.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware launches flu dashboard as cases spike
Flu season has arrived in full force with more than 250 reported cases in Delaware so far. The state Division of Public Health now offers a way to track flu cases online. It’s the first time the state is implementing an online dashboard for flu data. It launched Nov....
delawarepublic.org
One winning ticket sold on record Powerball drawing
There’s a single winning ticket for last night’s massive $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were announced earlier today after a security problem delayed them being revealed for about 9 hours. The winning ticket for largest jackpot in U.S. history was purchased in Los Angeles County, California. The...
WBOC
Delaware Democrats Follow Through with Flag Protest During Return Day Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The historic Return Day celebration and parade returned to Sussex County on Thursday, but not everyone was willing to take part in all of the event's traditions. Delaware Democrats followed through with their decision to not ride alongside their Republican counterparts in carriages during the parade. Their...
Delaware’s traditional Return Day hit with partial boycott over Confederate flag
Hundreds of Delawareans joined the biennial Return Day celebration at the circle in the heart of Georgetown. Featuring food vendors, entertainment, a parade, and highlighted by an official reading of election returns. Former political opponents ceremonially buried the hatchet, pledging to put the campaign behind them and work for the good of the state.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
