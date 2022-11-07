ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

10 Delaware spots for supper and a show

Sure, you could go to dinner and just, you know, eat. Or you could experience a little entertainment with your entrée. Here are some places in Delaware where you can get supper and a show. The Room at Cedar Grove Founded by chef and musician Paul Cullen, The Room at Cedar Grove is a Lewes-area event venue west of Route 1 on Cedar ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
AOL Corp

Delaware woman hits back-to-back lotto wins, claims $400,000 in single day

A Delaware woman won state lottery games twice last month, claiming her $400,000 in winnings in a single day, lottery officials said. Her winning tickets weren't for Monday night's Powerball lottery, which has a jackpot that has ballooned to $1.9 billion, but for more mundane scratch-off games, the officials said in a statement last month.
DELAWARE STATE
virginiatraveltips.com

17 Delightful Places to Visit in Delaware (in 2023!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best places to visit in Delaware? If so, this guide has you covered!. From the beautiful beaches of the small state to the capital...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes

It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County as jackpot soars to 1.9B

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.Also, winning tickets for  $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire

DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision on I-95

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Rd. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
NEWARK, DE
delawaretoday.com

Influencer Alexis Harris Shares 5 Top-Notch Delaware Experiences

Alexis Harris of First State Destinations shares her own “best of” list with followers across Delaware. Here are some of her favorites. Love brought Alexis Harris to Delaware, but when the college romance fizzled, the North Carolina native decided to stay put. “I love Delaware now,” says the Wilmington resident. Indeed, the marketing pro likes it so much that she started First State Destinations, a business promoting Delaware’s attractions, entertainment and cultural scenes.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware launches flu dashboard as cases spike

Flu season has arrived in full force with more than 250 reported cases in Delaware so far. The state Division of Public Health now offers a way to track flu cases online. It’s the first time the state is implementing an online dashboard for flu data. It launched Nov....
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

One winning ticket sold on record Powerball drawing

There’s a single winning ticket for last night’s massive $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were announced earlier today after a security problem delayed them being revealed for about 9 hours. The winning ticket for largest jackpot in U.S. history was purchased in Los Angeles County, California. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy