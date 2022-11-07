Read full article on original website
Related
US midterms 2022: Democrats’ Senate hopes grow as vote count edges forward – live
Democrat Mark Kelly appears close to re-election in Arizona, with Nevada still up in the air and Georgia going to a runoff vote
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Elite Daily
Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All
The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
Fact check: No, the US Senate race in Illinois wasn’t swayed by 'corrupt' voting machines
All of the state’s election equipment has to be tested before the election, and there are strict security protocols for voting equipment and ballots.
WKYT 27
Both sides of Ky. abortion argument prepare for Supreme Court battle after Amendment 2′s failure
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentuckians voted No on Constitutional Amendment 2. Now groups on both sides are looking ahead to the supreme court. Whether you are anti-abortion or pro-abortion rights, the fight regarding abortion is still a long ongoing battle. Abortion rights organizations like the ACLU consider the defeat of Amendment...
WKYT 27
Shepherd claims victory in closely watched Kentucky judge race
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the most closely watched races was a judge race in Franklin County. Judge Phillip Shepherd has been Franklin Circuit Judge for 16 years, but he was challenged by Joe Bilby, an attorney who was backed by some in the Republican establishment. The was a...
Comments / 0