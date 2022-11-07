Read full article on original website
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Flint-area volleyball highlights: North Branch, Mt. Morris win regional titles
FLINT – It took six tries, but North Branch’s volleyball team finally exorcised the demon known as Pontiac Notre Dame Prep. After being eliminated from the state tournament by the Irish in the last five years, North Branch won the Division 2 regional championship Thursday at Imlay City with a 25-12, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16 victory over the Fighting Irish.
The Savage Forecast: Expect to see two Flint-area football teams in state semifinals
FLINT – Four Flint-area football teams are still in the hunt for state championships in four of the MHSAA’s eight divisions. Linden is still alive in Division 3, Goodrich is in Division 4, Hamady is in Division 5 and New Lothrop is in Division 7.
It’s Gameday, Flint! Athlete of the Week winner and tonight’s football schedule
FLINT – The regional finals of the MHSAA high school football playoffs have arrived and four Flint-area teams will be taking part. All four will play at 7 p.m. tonight.
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting region championship Metro Detroit football games
Although I wasn’t as successful with my district final picks as I was for the district openers, my head was still well above water. Last week, I was 18-8 with my picks, raising my season picks record to 177-67. It only gets tougher from here as regional finals are on tap this week.
Temperature records shattered across Lower Michigan, but watch the cold plunging in tomorrow
Many locations set record high temperatures Thursday afternoon. The record warmth will come to an abrupt end Friday, as you’ll see in a temperature forecast animation. On Thursday’s record high temperatures, almost every large reporting site in southwest Lower Michigan set a record high temperature. The exception was Muskegon.
Bay City bridge toll
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Five knee surgeries later, Frankenmuth center Lexi Boyke signs with CMU
FRANKENMUTH, MI – There was a point, Lexi Boyke admits, where the future was a bit uncertain. Five surgeries will do that to a person, especially a high school junior with an NCAA Division 1 basketball opportunity waiting.
5 athletes from Grand Blanc, 5 from Goodrich sign national letters of intent
GRAND BLANC, MI – State champions R.J. Taylor and Kate Brody were among five Grand Blanc athletes who inked letters of intent Wednesday on National Signing Day. Goodrich also had five athletes sign letters of intent.
Sizzling final-round 66 earns Willie Mack III of Grand Blanc full-time status on Korn Ferry Tour
FLINT – Willie Mack III was at his best when it counted the most. The professional golfer from Grand Blanc needed a solid score in the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament and he turned one in with a 5-under-par 66 that earned him full playing privileges for 2023.
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
Mike Miller lived out his dreams en route to Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame
(Another in a series profiling members of the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Submitted by the GFASHOF) Nobody had any idea how fast Mike Miller could run, least of all his father.
TV5 weather update: Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Bay City bridge toll. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the...
Michigan kicker commit Adam Samaha of Huron to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
ANN ARBOR – Although Adam Samaha’s high school football career came to a close last month, the standout kicker will play one final game at the prep level in front of a nationwide audience. The Ann Arbor Huron kicker and Michigan commit was named to the 2022 U.S....
Genesee County proposal results show wins for veteran funding, Clio marijuana, Flint police
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Most local proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot in Genesee County have passed, according to unofficial results. The biggest proposal, a renewal tax for Genesee County Services for Veterans and their Dependents, met with overwhelming approval as more than 70% of voters in the county said yes.
$11.5M for Flint’s historic Berston Field House gets initial approval
FLINT, MI -- The Flint City Council has given initial approval to accepting a $10-million grant and spending $1.5 million more in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a massive renovation and additions to Berston Field House. Council members voted unanimously to support the project with funds from ARPA and...
One Michigan stadium isn’t enough: Taylor Swift adds second Ford Field concert
DETROIT - She’s as popular as ever and one stadium show in Michigan just isn’t enough. Taylor Swift has just added a second concert on her “The Eras Tour” at Ford Field in Detroit and both will be on the weekend. Swift has also added multiple stadium concert dates across the country, including three shows at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Talent-rich Handy did it all except win it all in 1982 en route to Hall of Fame
BAY CITY, MI – They could boast about their ace pitcher. They could crow about any one of their six college prospects and two future professionals. Or even brag about their Hall of Fame coach. But not one person alone could grab the glory that belongs to the 1982...
Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
It’s like a winter amusement park encircled by skyscrapers in one Michigan city
DETROIT - It’s like a winter amusement park surrounded by skyscrapers. Located at 32 Monroe Street in the heart of downtown Detroit, this place has all the ho-ho-holiday cheer you can handle. This is the Winter Monroe Street Midway. This outdoor holiday carnival runs from 11:00 a.m. today through...
Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
