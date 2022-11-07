ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
WMTW

Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians

AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver's license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was sentenced...
CHELSEA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Car crashes into Walgreens in Cornish

CORNISH, Maine — A car was driven through the side of a Walgreens store in Cornish on Thursday. Deputies from the York County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a Walgreens store located at 151 Maple St. in Cornish on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
CORNISH, ME
WGME

Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide

WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
mainepublic.org

Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing

New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
BOWDOIN, ME
94.3 WCYY

Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About

Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Q97.9

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
94.3 WCYY

Town of Windham May Have to Get Rid of Blue Trash Bags

Some changes could come to the way the Town of Windham collects trash which may, in turn, change the way Windham residents bag it. According to the Windam Eagle, Windham's waste removal contract with Casella Waste is up for renewal in June of 2023. Casella is looking to change the way it collects trash by using trucks that automatically dump trash into them with a lift system shown in this Facebook post from Casella Waste Systems.
WINDHAM, ME
Q97.9

Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery

If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
BATH, ME

