The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Police issue Silver Alert for missing South Portland woman
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — State police said Wednesday that a South Portland reported missing on Monday had been found.
Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
WMTW
Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver's license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was sentenced...
South Portland woman reported missing has been found, police say
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A woman reported missing from South Portland on Monday has been found, state police said Wednesday morning. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for the woman. Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a release that...
Car crashes into Walgreens in Cornish
CORNISH, Maine — A car was driven through the side of a Walgreens store in Cornish on Thursday. Deputies from the York County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a Walgreens store located at 151 Maple St. in Cornish on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
WGME
Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide
WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
WMTW
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
Police respond to two multi-vehicle crashes on I-295 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people were transported to a nearby hospital following two multi-vehicle crashes that occurred in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes on I-295 southbound at mile marker 27, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Mother from Wells left paralyzed after freak gym accident
WELLS, Maine — The people who know Emily Maki best would describe her as a light, a ray of sunshine, and an incredible teammate. Those same people have now rallied around the young mother from Wells after a freak accident at the gym left her paralyzed from the waist down back in September.
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
Have You Noticed That Maine’s B&M Baked Beans Don’t Taste the Same?
About just how watery and undercooked the beans are has inspired an article in the Portland Press Herald. A common complaint is that the beans, now baked in several factories in the midwest, are watery and undercooked. One woman cooked the beans for a couple more hours just to get them softer - like they used to be.
mainepublic.org
Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing
New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About
Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Town of Windham May Have to Get Rid of Blue Trash Bags
Some changes could come to the way the Town of Windham collects trash which may, in turn, change the way Windham residents bag it. According to the Windam Eagle, Windham's waste removal contract with Casella Waste is up for renewal in June of 2023. Casella is looking to change the way it collects trash by using trucks that automatically dump trash into them with a lift system shown in this Facebook post from Casella Waste Systems.
Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery
If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
Lewiston native Patrick Dempsey calls 'Disenchanted' an escape from dark-themed films
PORTLAND, Maine — Actor Patrick Dempsey knows the world can be a dark place, and many of the TV streaming options these days are dark, too. He thinks he'll have the antidote next week on Disney+. The Nov. 18 release of “Disenchanted" comes 15 years after the “Enchanted.” Both...
Comments