ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Hill, WV

Obituary: Michael Dennis McNeer, 79

By WVDN
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtIn4_0j23mX2y00

MCNEER

Michael Dennis McNeer, 79, of Forest Hill, WV, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, following a long illness. Mike was the son of the late Buford and Anna Mae McNeer.

Born in Hinton, WV, on October 12, 1943, Mike earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and received his medical degree from West Virginia University in 1969. He retired from psychiatry in 2005. Throughout his long career, he helped many in both West Virginia and Ohio. His patients loved him. Much of his work was in addiction medicine. Mike was a friend of Bill’s, recently celebrating 38 years of continuous sobriety.

Mike spent hours studying the lives of the Christian mystics, frequently quoting Julian of Norwich: “All will be well.” He enjoyed listening to music, often asking Alexa to play favorite classical pieces and hymns. He walked daily, until he was too weak to do so, and appreciated the natural beauty near his Summers County home.

He also loved to eat. The only dishes he didn’t care for were liver and tomato aspic. It is cruelly ironic that a man who loved to eat as much as Mike did would succumb to esophageal cancer, and that chemotherapy would steal his taste for coffee and peanut butter, two former dietary staples.

Mike is survived by his devoted wife, Debbi; daughter, Elizabeth Deep of Florida; and sons, James of Alaska and Lee of Charlotte, NC; Lee’s children, Max, Beck, Cade, and Laine; and by his dear cousins, Dell Gates and Vickie Navarra. His life was enriched by friends, Art Van Zee, Ann Price, Kent Higgins, and Nancy Martin, as well as many others, near and far.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staffs of Carl Larson Cancer Center, Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Bowers Hospice House, and Summers County ARH for the care, attention, and support each provided at various times during Mike’s illness.

Special thanks also are extended to Mike’s church family. Ascension Episcopal Church in Hinton, WV, was truly a sanctuary for Mike. He will be cremated, and his ashes placed in the columbarium there. A memorial service will be held at the church Saturday, November 12, at 2 p.m.; visitation will precede the service at 1 p.m.

Your offering to the church would bless and honor his memory. Contributions may be sent to Ascension at 222 5th Avenue, Hinton, WV 25951.

Online condolences at www.pivontfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Pivont Funeral Home, Hinton, WV.

The post Obituary: Michael Dennis McNeer, 79 appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hinton News

Obituary: Mary Frances Huffman, 93

HUFFMAN Mary Frances Huffman, 93, formerly of Hinton, passed away on November 4, 2022, at Carroll Luthern Village, in Westminister, MD. Mary was born in Hinton, WV, March 26, 1929. She was the daughter of the late George E. Allen, and Ethel L. Turner Allen. She graduated from Hinton High School, and soon married her dear husband, Ray Huffman, and later when they moved to Randallstown, MD. She continued her education and graduated from Towson State University, with a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree in Education. She and Ray were married for 65 years, before he passed away in 2014. She and...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Elks Lodge 821 Makes Contribution to High School Golf Team”

Recently, Hinton Elks Lodge 821 contributed $250 to the Summers County High School Golf Team in support and recognition of the team’s fourth-place finish in the West Virginia Class A Championship match at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling on October 4-6. Ed Yates, the Exalted Ruler of Lodge 821, presented the check to golf coach Jerod Ewing and members of the golf team and extended the Lodge’s appreciation of their great play. The future looks bright for the team as all five members are underclassmen and will be returning to compete next year. Hinton Lodge 821 is part of the non-profit Benevolent...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Remaining Nov. meetings in Summers County

Friends of the Summers County Public Library Book Group Meeting – Regular Meeting – Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the library. Summers County Board of Education – Regular Meeting – Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. in the SCCHS Auditorium. Summers County Dilapidated Structures Committee – Regular Monthly Meeting – Nov. 28 at noon in […] The post Remaining Nov. meetings in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
Hinton News

Memories of the past: Veteran’s Day

My Uncle Bob (Robert J Russell) was a WWII vet. There were many times he would become too emotional to talk about his experiences in the war. He always told me he used his brother's birth certificate to enlist before he was old enough, which meant a 16-year-old went off to war. Bob spoke of his many hours on KP duty; however, it was the Normandy invasion he found hardest to speak on. He told me he was in the fifth wave and received an injury from a grenade blast. He had a steel plate in his head and a reconstructed...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

DBSA WV offers help

With the upcoming winter months and approaching holidays, there is typically an increase in the number of people touched by depression. Additionally, up to 64% of those already struggling with a mood disorder report that this time of year can be especially difficult. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance West Virginia (DBSA WV) reminds you that we are here to offer hope, help, education, and support. All services are free and offered by peers who have been there and can help. For more information, go to our website: dbsawv.org The post DBSA WV offers help appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Award winning poet to read at Concord University

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Concord University is excited to welcome poet Sara Henning to campus as part of the June Elizabeth Tate Memorial Author Series. On Tuesday, November 15 at 4 p.m. in the State Room, located on the second floor of the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center, Henning will read from her latest book of poetry, Terra Incognita. Following the reading, there will be time to meet the author. “This [June Elizabeth Tate Memorial Author] series has not been held for several years, so this is a kick-off of its return,” says Dr. Michelle Gompf, professor...
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

New River CTC offers winter session courses

BEAVER, W.Va. (Hinton News) - Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College for winter session classes, Dec. 12, 2022, through January 13, 2023. Students can earn three hours of college credit through online study in five weeks. Online classes offered during the special session include algebra, American history, English classes, general mathematics, introduction to fine arts, Microsoft Office applications, psychology and sociology. Courses offered during the winter session are accelerated. “The Rolling Start Options winter session at New River CTC provides students with an opportunity to get ahead in their studies, get caught up in their program...
BEAVER, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News Nov. 2 – 8

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Nov. 2 - 8. Marriages Caleb Charles Allen Turner to Emma Marie Riffe; Jacob Michael Baehl to Marissa Marie O'Dell. Fiduciaries Lisbet Rae Huffman, Administrator of the Ople Young Jr. estate; Wendy Bolling, Administrator of the Barbara Ann Bolling estate; Dustin Jacob McCallister, Administrator of the Iris Jane McCallister estate; Jeffrey Canterbury, Administrator of the Alan Davis Wygal estate. Land Transfers Joyce A Bragg Voss to Albert C Chickelero, 23.58 acres more or less, Talcott District; Frederick D Long to Anganita Taleesha Meadows and Michael A Meadows Jr. Part of Lots, City of Hinton District; Martin C Justice and Shelley F Justice to...
Hinton News

REACHH Holds first annual chili cook off

Summers County REACHH held its first annual Chili'n on the New chili cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 5. Individuals, businesses and organizations cooked up batches of their unique chili recipes in a contest to see who would garner the most votes from the community. Varieties ranged from extremely spicey to traditional and vegetarian. In addition to the various types of chili to try, multiple vendors set up selling jewelry, clothing, handmade items, art and much more. Participants included members of the City of Hinton Fire Department, the Summers County ACWP, West Virginia State Troopers with the Summers County detachment, chefs, home cooks...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Multi-test blood screenings at SCARH

Summers County ARH is holding its annual multi-test blood screening event on Nov. 14 – 18 between 7 a.m. and noon. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $50. For more information or to pre-register, call304-466-7323 or 304-466-7321 between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday. The post Multi-test blood screenings at SCARH appeared first on The Hinton News.
Hinton News

Otter and Oak to host local author

Otter and Oak in downtown Hinton is hosting a meet and greet with local author David Ratliff on Nov. 26 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the event, Ratliff will be selling and signing his new book, Memories. The post Otter and Oak to host local author appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Summers ARH gains pharmacy

According to a recent announcement, Summers County ARH Pharmacy is now available. The new service is located on the first floor of the Summers County ARH Rural Health Clinic, which sits beside the ER. The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Additionally, it will be closed from 12:30 until […] The post Summers ARH gains pharmacy appeared first on The Hinton News.
Hinton News

Hinton Hope Foundation announces 2022 Christmas show

A local non-profit, Hinton Hope Foundation, recently announced the date for its annual Christmas show. The event is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and will take place in the Memorial Building. The ticket cost is $10 for anyone five years of age and older. Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy will only pay $7 for a ticket. All toys gathered will be donated to the Summers County Toy Fund. For more information, reach out to Hinton Hope Foundation via its Facebook page. The post Hinton Hope Foundation announces 2022 Christmas show appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton 2nd Saturdays invites everyone to shop Small Business Saturday

Join Hinton's 2nd Saturdays on November 26, 2022, when they invite everyone to join their annual #shopsmall event! This year a variety of vendors will be set up inside the McCreery Event & Conference Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Come shop for Avon, Scentsy, fine woodworking, clothing, jewelry, Christmas crafts and gifts, and much more! Summers County Humane Society will be on hand with hotdogs and nachos too! In addition to shopping from vendors inside the McCreery, Hinton 2nd Saturdays invite everyone to #shopsmall throughout our hometown. Stop by shops like Big-4, BOHO and Otter & Oak among others, for that perfect Christmas gift. In addition, dine at Lucky Rivers & The Market for a delicious lunch, or stop by Otter & Oak Café for hot cocoa or coffee to warm you up while out and about. We hope to see everyone on Small Business Saturday! The post Hinton 2nd Saturdays invites everyone to shop Small Business Saturday appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

West Virginian publishes book, for young professionals and recent graduates

WEST VIRGINIA, (Hinton News) - Things I Wish You Knew, written by a West Virginia native, launched for purchase on Saturday, October 29th. Author Stacey Bowen published her first book, Things I Wish You Knew: A Manual for Future You, with New Degree Press. The book is a coming-of-age guide for students transitioning to young professionals navigating new careers, changing friendships, new relationships, financial planning and other life lessons. Things I Wish I Knew is a guide for recent graduates providing a road map into adulthood with experiences learned by Bowen and interviews with other leading professionals. The book focuses...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Summers County’s unofficial elections results are in

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - The unofficial Summers County 2022 election results are in. All results are pending official canvassing, which will take place on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. County Commissioner - Rep Ted Kula received 2,220 votes, and Dem Joseph Blankenship received 1,317 votes. Seven write-in votes were cast. County Clerk - Rep Lynn Reed received 2,342 votes and Dem Jackie Farley received 1,171 votes. One write-in vote was cast. Circuit Clerk - Dem Stacy Ford received 2,593 votes and 34 write-in votes were cast. U.S. House of Representatives 1st District - Rep Carol Miller received 2,243 votes, Dem Lucy Watson received 875 votes and Ind Belinda...
Hinton News

Nov. activities for Summers County Council on Aging

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Here is a list of activities taking place at Summers County Council on Aging during Nov. Tuesday, Nov. 1 - BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by bible study with pastor Butch Honaker at 11 a.m. and caption call at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Summers County Senior Center Quilters at 10 a.m. followed by WII and board games at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 - Noodle Ball at 10 a.m. followed by speaker Jan Adkins, Regional Ship Counselor on the topic Medicare Minutes for November at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 - Special Birthday Party with singing by We...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Obituary: Elizabeth “Libby” Bengey Goins, 72

BENGEY GOINS Elizabeth “Libby” Bengey Goins, 72, of Alderson, went home to be with the Lord, October 23, 2022, at Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, surrounded by her loving family, following a long illness. Born April 15, 1950, in Hilldale, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Alice Smith Bengey. Libby was a 1968 graduate of Hinton High School. She was a member of the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church in Alderson. Libby was the former owner and operator of Bengey’s Beauty Shop in Alderson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Bengey. Those left to cherish her memories...
ALDERSON, WV
Hinton News

CFM House Museum has a scarecrow winner

The Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum had fifteen Scarecrows entered into our Scarecrow Contest. You probably saw them all over town and if you are like me, they brought a smile and a feeling of pride for the city of Hinton. Our winner was an upside-down scarecrow by the name of ”Haycrow”. He landed on his head at the CFM House Museum. The $100.00 and blue ribbon went to Maddy Thompson, granddaughter of David and Myra Ziegler. Our runner-up was “Chef Scarecrow” who took up residence at The Market. The Chef was created by Holli Lathrum who also created three other Scarecrows. We...
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy