ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Monmouth County Man Convicted For Sexually Assaulting Two Minors

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7vRZ_0j23mOLf00

ASBURY PARK – After a week-long trial, an Asbury Park man was found guilty of sexually assaulting two juvenile siblings over several years, officials said.

Walter Orlando Perez-Ramos, 35, was convicted on two counts of second-degree Sexual Assault, two counts of third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and a single count of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact.

On May 3, 2021, members of the Asbury Park Police Department first received information regarding the abuse of the two victims, then ages 16 and 17. Investigation determined that multiple incidents of abuse took place through May 2015 and May 2020. All involved inappropriate touching, police said.

Perez-Ramos was arrested in May 2021 and remained in custody at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) until the trial, at which both victims testified.

“This family repeatedly welcomed the defendant into their home as a trusted friend, and he repaid that trust with betrayal – by robbing the two victims of what should have been a normal, happy, fruitful adolescence,” Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. “They can never get those years back, but thanks to this verdict, we can at least ensure that justice is served and their healing process can begin.”

Sentencing is been scheduled for March 31, 2023, at which time Perez-Ramos will face a term of up to 21 years and six months in state prison, along with registration as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Man Charged In Arson Case

FREEHOLD – A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire

JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

“Operation Green Light” Shows Support For Vets

TOMS RIVER – Officials will be shining a light on veterans by illuminating government buildings as part of Operation Green Light. The goal of this mission is to show respect for veterans and also to point them in the direction of important services. In Ocean County, veterans programs can be found at co.ocean.nj.us/oc/veterans/ or by calling (732) 929-2096.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Central Regional School Board Candidates Speak Out

BERKELEY – Funding, student opportunities, and diversity topped the topics of discussion as school board candidates spoke about what mattered to them. The Central Regional Board of Education is made up of Berkeley, Island Heights, Seaside Heights, Seaside Park, and Ocean Gate. There are three, three-year terms on the ballot for Berkeley.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jon Bon Jovi Thanks First Responders At Community Event

TOMS RIVER – The 7th Annual JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off highlighted eleven local first responder units including Fire, Police and EMT, and their chili, but the event was so much more – a celebration of community. The attendees donated more than 580 pounds of food for Fulfill’s People’s Pantry, totaling 386 meals, and Jon Bon Jovi was on hand to taste each entry and thank the first responders for their service.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Senator Challenged On Senior Housing Bill

MANCHESTER – Members of the Manchester Coordinating Council (MCC) and a Red Bank attorney have taken issue with comments made by a lawmaker concerning legislation he sponsored that would change the way senior communities are governed. During last month’s meeting of the MCC held at the Crestwood Village V...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

5K Race To Educate Raises Thousands For Teacher Grants

HOWELL – Hundreds hit the pavement in a 5K Race to Educate presented by the Howell Township Education Foundation and Howell Township Education Association. The Manasquan Reservoir Trail Run provided a scenic backdrop as runners and walkers took off on foot when the starting pistol went off. While some took more of a leisurely approach, others were clearly planning on making it first to the finish line.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win Over $2M

JERSEY SHORE – A total of six winning lottery tickets were purchased in Ocean and Monmouth County, totaling to over $2,000,000. The Ocean County ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. This ticket was sold at the Wine Emporium located at 1205 Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash

LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy