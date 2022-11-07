A racist video from five years ago has resurfaced and is being used to target Black students. According to CBS News, the video shows seven teenage girls laughing and making racist comments. Jayla Lewis, a junior at South High School in Torrance, California, which is less than 4% Black, told CBS News that a Black classmate received the video with messages that read: "Kill yourself. We don't want you. You don't fit in with the rest of us" and ‘Go back to Africa.’” Some of the teenage girls in the school are now students at South High School, the Los Angeles Times reports.

