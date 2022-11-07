Read full article on original website
Family Of Bullied Fifth Grader Who Died By Suicide Sues School
The claim alleges teachers openly commented on the only Black student’s hygiene and odor in front of other students, knowing her family was experiencing houselessness. The family of a Black autistic fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school according to the Associated Press. The family claims the school inadequately responded to reports of the girl being bullied over her race and disabilities.
$14M Lawsuit Blames Black Girl’s Suicide On Utah School Allowing Racist Bullying
The Utah family of a young Black girl who died by suicide last year is suing for $14 million. The post $14M Lawsuit Blames Black Girl’s Suicide On Utah School Allowing Racist Bullying appeared first on NewsOne.
Malibu school board is ordered to pay $45 MILLION to family of autistic 8-year-old twins who were routinely restrained and abused by school aid who put hand sanitizer on their cuts as punishment
A Malibu school district is ordered to pay $45 million to a family of autistic twins who were routinely abused by a school aid. Last week, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Charles and Nadine Wong and their now 12-year-old sons on October 20 after the couple alleged the boys were physically abused as second graders at Juan Cabrillo Elementary School by instructional aid Galit Gottlieb.
Midlands mother upset, confused after 2nd grader left outside elementary school
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands mother reached out to WACH FOX News, frustrated and angry, after she says her 7-year-old son was left outside during recess, and nobody realized he was missing. Keanna Ravenell says her son, who is a second grader at Dutch Fork Elementary, was locked...
Female student-athlete, coach sue school over suspensions for objecting to trans student in girls locker room
One student athlete filed suit against her school after she was suspended for her concerns surrounding a transgender student using the female locker room
One Alabama high school student dead, four in hospital after possible fentanyl exposure at school
Five Alabama high school students were potentially exposed to fentanyl at school Tuesday, with one student dying and the other four being hospitalized in the incident.
DC Metrobus attack: 2 adults arrested in brutal assault on woman where bus driver failed to act
Two adults were arrested in connection with the assault of a woman on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus. The attack was recorded on camera from the bus and bystanders.
Family of Gabby Petito files lawsuit against officer after woman claims he threatened her
The family of Gabby Petito filed a lawsuit against a police officer who questioned Petito two weeks before her death, stating that he was "fundamentally biased" against her. The lawsuit was filed based on a claim a woman made alleging that officer Eric Pratt threatened her after their relationship ended while he was the police chief in a Utah town, according to Fox News. She said Pratt told her he'd smash her with a crowbar if she went public with details of their affair, which took place in 2017.
Alabama teen’s KKK costume sparked Halloween party stabbing, TV station reported
An Alabama teen was arrested after his racist costume sparked a fight at a Halloween party and the teen allegedly stabbed a man who told him to take the costume off, a local TV station reported. WDHN-TV reported that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, who is a senior at Slocumb High...
Rancho High School staff member assaulted on campus
A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus by an "unknown individual" on Monday, according to an email from the school principal.
Black High School Students Targeted With Racist Video
A racist video from five years ago has resurfaced and is being used to target Black students. According to CBS News, the video shows seven teenage girls laughing and making racist comments. Jayla Lewis, a junior at South High School in Torrance, California, which is less than 4% Black, told CBS News that a Black classmate received the video with messages that read: "Kill yourself. We don't want you. You don't fit in with the rest of us" and ‘Go back to Africa.’” Some of the teenage girls in the school are now students at South High School, the Los Angeles Times reports.
University of Kentucky Permanently Bans Student Accused of Hurling Racist Slurs at Black Student
A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs has been permanently banned from the school. Sophia Rosing is no longer a student at the university following the incident Sunday and will not be allowed to reenroll, university President Eli Capilouto said in a message to the UK community Wednesday. The school's investigation continues.
Forest Park Middle School goes into lockdown, no actual threats found
Forest Park Middle School went into lockdown Monday morning after authorities say they received phone calls about potential threats.
