Mount Vernon, IN

99.5 WKDQ

Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway

It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
Kait 8

Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Man proposes after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - A Texas man didn’t waste any time after finding an engagement ring that was lost after a tornado went through their neighborhood. Dakota Hudson said he hid the ring in a closet of the house but couldn’t find it after a tornado destroyed the home.
TEXAS STATE
14news.com

Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Kait 8

Mo. casinos to treat veterans, active military members on Veterans Day

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Veterans and active military members will be treated to free meals, discounts and more at several casinos on Veterans Day. According to a release from the Missouri Gaming Association, the following casinos are participating:. Argosy Casino in Riverside - On November 11 from 3 p.m. to 9...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Nov. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Yesterday was the warmest day of the week and could be the warmest day for several weeks! It was likely our last 80-degree day as well. Temperatures will start stair-stepping down today but highs will still be in the 70s.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Superintendent explains school millages

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across the state put a millage on the ballot, and while the vote does affect some schools, many times a school remains unaffected by the vote. Arkansas law requires each school district to submit a proposal each year regarding the school mill tax and it can lead to confusion sometimes.
JONESBORO, AR
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear: $5M to go to Henderson, Webster counties

HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT) — Big news came out of Henderson and Webster counties Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the two counties will receive over $5M dollars in funding. Beshear says the funding will improve vocational training in Western Kentucky, improve sewer infrastructure, expand a senior center and enhance playground safety. “As we build a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
97X

Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?

The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
ILLINOIS STATE
Kait 8

University preps for big crowds at soccer game

COLLEGE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college is preparing for a big event on its campus. Williams Baptist University Men’s Soccer is hosting the American Midwest Conference Championship game on Friday, Nov. 11. This is the first time the Men’s Soccer program has hosted a game of...

