Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
Kait 8
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Kait 8
Man proposes after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - A Texas man didn’t waste any time after finding an engagement ring that was lost after a tornado went through their neighborhood. Dakota Hudson said he hid the ring in a closet of the house but couldn’t find it after a tornado destroyed the home.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
Kait 8
Mo. casinos to treat veterans, active military members on Veterans Day
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Veterans and active military members will be treated to free meals, discounts and more at several casinos on Veterans Day. According to a release from the Missouri Gaming Association, the following casinos are participating:. Argosy Casino in Riverside - On November 11 from 3 p.m. to 9...
Kait 8
Nov. 10: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Yesterday was the warmest day of the week and could be the warmest day for several weeks! It was likely our last 80-degree day as well. Temperatures will start stair-stepping down today but highs will still be in the 70s.
Kait 8
WATCH: Region 8 News Election 2022 Preview
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Here’s a preview of the races we’re following on Election Night, Nov. 8, 2022. For election results, both in Arkansas and Missouri, click here.
Kait 8
Superintendent explains school millages
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across the state put a millage on the ballot, and while the vote does affect some schools, many times a school remains unaffected by the vote. Arkansas law requires each school district to submit a proposal each year regarding the school mill tax and it can lead to confusion sometimes.
Gov. Beshear: $5M to go to Henderson, Webster counties
HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT) — Big news came out of Henderson and Webster counties Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the two counties will receive over $5M dollars in funding. Beshear says the funding will improve vocational training in Western Kentucky, improve sewer infrastructure, expand a senior center and enhance playground safety. “As we build a […]
Kait 8
Arkansas voters reject constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019.
Kait 8
Missourians can expect to see recreational marijuana sold in February 2023 after voters approve Amendment 3
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Recreational marijuana was on Missourians ballots as Amendment 3 during the midterms. It legalized weed and removed arrests and convictions for non-violent marijuana offenses. 53% of voting Missourians approved this amendment on Tuesday, but with the race being very close, it’s leaving mixed reviews by...
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
Kait 8
University preps for big crowds at soccer game
COLLEGE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college is preparing for a big event on its campus. Williams Baptist University Men’s Soccer is hosting the American Midwest Conference Championship game on Friday, Nov. 11. This is the first time the Men’s Soccer program has hosted a game of...
