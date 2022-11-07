Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Friday November 11, 2022
NCZ001-018-VAZ015-111700- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0012.221111T0810Z-221112T0000Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Grayson- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Independence,. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…. WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. WHERE…In North Carolina, Ashe and Watauga Counties. In. Virginia, Grayson County. WHEN…Until 7 PM EST...
Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022
00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
Flood Watch issued November 11 at 9:59AM EST until November 11 at 7:00PM EST by NWS
NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC1264182595AC.FloodWatch.126418329E00NC.RNKFFARNK.e6d323bec688079cca034bd2264fadfa. Alert for Alleghany; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Flood Watch. Future. Moderate. Possible. SAME. FLA. 2022-11-11T10:58:00-05:00. 2022-11-11T19:00:00-05:00. NWS Blacksburg (Southwest Virginia) Flood Watch issued November 11 at 9:59AM EST until November 11 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Blacksburg. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN...
After Storm Nicole much colder temperatures and snow next week
A mix bag of weather will be on tap for the High Country over the coming days. First is Storm Nicole. As of Wednesday night the storm had strengthened into a hurricane and was located off the south Florida east coast. The storm will shortly drop status to a tropical storm after the US landfall. For more on the impacts as it moves into western North Carolina on Friday follow this link.
