PETS+ Big Survey: The Average Independent Pet Business Owner Earned This Much in 2021

Editor’s note: In our first-ever Big Survey, we asked independent pet retailers and service providers to answer 69 questions about how they do business and the industry itself. These owners and top managers — 520 to be exact, from across the U.S. and Canada — shared all in the anonymous survey conducted online from mid-August through October.
Tenacious Labs Acquires Rover’s Wellness

(PRESS RELEASE) LONDON — Tenacious Labs, a pioneering international consumer products group championing emerging plant-based ingredients, including CBD and psilocybin, announces that it has acquired Rover’s Wellness, a Tennessee-based company that creates organically grown true broad spectrum hemp oil products for pets. Rover’s Wellness is committed to developing...

