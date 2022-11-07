Read full article on original website
The Fish Trend Hitting SD's Restaurants
San Diego could be nicknamed America’s Freshest City. From locally-grown produce to freshly caught seafood, we have the climate and ocean access to make blank-to-table nearly redundant. But a coup is stirring from a few revolutionary chefs in San Diego who are taking fresh fish— the stuff that’s supposed to still be practically flopping when it hits the plate and—gasp—pausing the process.
SDRVC Closes in on the Coast to Crest Trail
For the past several decades, a group of environmentalists, urban planners, and private citizens have maintained an unusual relationship with the City of San Diego and other San Diego-based communities. Utilizing a combination of grants, private funding and support from the city, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) and San Dieguito River Park and Joint Powers Authority (JPA), have purchased and maintained land along the watershed that runs from Volcan Mountain in Julian to the San Dieguito Lagoon, which is situated on the border of Solana Beach and Del Mar.
What to Expect From Your Annual Physical
Annual exams are critical for anyone’s well-being. They help ensure that issues are addressed as early as possible, allow you to ask any health-related questions and give you a chance to develop a relationship with your primary care provider. In addition to checking your vital signs, examining your head, neck and abdominal areas and ordering any necessary laboratory tests, your doctor should review recommended vaccines, assess your risk for various cancers or diseases and discuss overall health goals. Your doctor will also ask you questions about your medical history, lifestyle and habits, including dental and sleep hygiene. Click here for a primer on what to expect from your annual physical.
