Santa Maria, CA

Allan Hancock College lifted lockdown after police arrest suspect

By Esther Lo
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
Allan Hancock College's Santa Maria campus was in lockdown after an attempted homicide suspect was reported in the area.

Allan Hancock College police were notified that an attempted homicide suspect was reported in a residential area near the South West side of the campus around 11:50 a.m., school officials said.

The suspect was not believed to be armed and was not seen on campus, according to school officials. But out of an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on lockdown for about 10-15 minutes.

The lockdown has since been lifted as the suspect is now in police custody.

Santa Maria police told KSBY they cannot confirm any information at this time.

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

