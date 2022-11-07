Bryce Miller on SDSU conference realignment

Last Friday, November 4th, the Lady Dons Volleyball team participated in the CIF Open Division Finals game against their rivals, the Torrey Pines Falcons . These two teams are the top two teams in San Diego and competed to call themselves the best team. They also happen to be 1.5 miles away from each other. Within every sport, these teams are constant rivals and often pack large crowds because of their highly competitive games, volleyball is no exception. Senior Ryleigh Patterson, a transfer student from Torrey Pines, also speaks on being a part of both sides of the volleyball rivalry “I was excited to play them again. It’s always a really competitive match every time we play because we all know each other. Both teams play with something to prove but in a good way.”

