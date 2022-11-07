ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Miller on SDSU conference realignment

Bryce Miller from the San Diego Union Tribune joined the John Kentera Show to talk about the latest rumors of San Diego State moving conferences as well as the biggest needs for the San Diego Padres this offseason.

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

