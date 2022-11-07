ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn women’s basketball’s game-changing shooting ability on full display in exhibition win over Kutztown

By Lila Bromberg, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

UConn women’s basketball was off and running.

After Nika Mühl put the pressure on an opposing guard to force a sloppy pass at the top of the key, Lou Lopez Sénéchal intercepted the ball and began to push it down the floor. The Fairfield transfer then found Mühl on the left wing, who hesitated for a split second to throw off her defender before dribbling into the paint.

Meanwhile, Azzi Fudd found herself with open space between two defenders on the opposite side. The sophomore guard quickly seized the opportunity, sidestepping behind the arc in unison with Mühl. The ball was in and out of Fudd’s hands as soon as she got to her spot on the wing. Swish.

Again in sync with Mühl on the ensuing possession, Fudd quickly let a three fly from the same spot on the wing, her defender with no chance against her buttery release. A few plays later, it was Fudd yet again for another trey from the opposite wing. She drained nine triples in the Huskies’ 115-42 victory over Division II Kutztown Sunday , three of which came across that two minute span in the third quarter.

“She’s really, really good at moving without the ball so she’s hard to find, but our players know where she is all the time,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said postgame. “When she catches the ball, it gets into that same slot every time and it comes out the same way every time. And there’s no doubt in my mind there might be a game where she makes 15 of those, who knows, if she gets enough opportunities. But it’s a game breaker.”

Led by Fudd’s effort, the shooting ability of this year’s UConn team was on full display throughout the afternoon. With the ball movement to match, the Huskies made 14 3-pointers at a 48% clip.

“That’s an element that was missing last year,” Auriemma said. “I think that maybe we have more options this year.”

The Huskies shot 33.8% from 3-point range last season, averaging 6.9 treys per game. But now they have another shooter in the mix with Lopez Sénéchal, who finished with 22 points Sunday.

Lopez Sénéchal drilled three 3-pointers in the process, highlighted by back-to-back treys in the first quarter. With under two minutes left, Dorka Juhász threw a skip pass to her fellow European native, who had cut to find a wide open spot in the left corner. Lopez Sénéchal splashed it home and then scored another trey on the ensuing possession to extend a 15-0 Husky run and earn loud cheers from the XL Center crowd.

“We were just joking after in the locker room. I was like, ‘You know, I just have to pass it and I know I’m getting an assist,’” Juhász joked after the game. “We know every time obviously those two players are on the court, like even just for us (forwards) there’s more opportunity to go inside and get post ups or get some drives because they have to guard them. And if they’re not, we’re going to pass it they’re going to make it.

“And also I love playing backdoor layups with her. So I know every time they deny her, it’s an automatic backdoor, and I know every time I look at her, she knows. And I’m working on my connection with Lou too. But it’s fun man, I mean, they’re really, really good and I think that’s gonna be our strength going forward.”

Juhász is 6-foot-5, but that doesn’t mean she can’t shoot it too. With under four minutes left in the third quarter, Fudd dribbled the ball down the court and found a wide open Juhász beyond the arc. The Hungarian forward was nearly two feet back, just below the XL Center court logo, but she immediately let it fly. It was her second triple of the afternoon on perfect shooting from deep. She finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

“When you have that, that’s just really difficult,” Auriemma said. “Because you’re worried about the three guys over here that can make those, now you’ve got one of your centers doing it. I think she’s gonna have a big year, I’m excited for Dorka.”

The “three guys” Auriemma’s referencing are Fudd, Lopez Sénéchal and Caroline Ducharme. Ducharme was unavailable for Sunday’s contest due to neck stiffness. Her timeline to return is unclear, but once she’s back it’ll add another layer to UConn’s offense. The Huskies are looking forward to seeing where that takes them this season.

“Right from the start, right when we started practice, and even in the summer, our chemistry was just there, kind of just started to click right away,” Fudd said. “It’s been a lot of fun from summer to now getting to play with this team, this group of girls, so I’m really excited because our chemistry is only going to get better and our energy and effort and all that is only going to get better. So I’m excited to see where we go.”

Lila Bromberg can be reached at lbromberg@courant.com and @LilaBBromberg on Twitter.

