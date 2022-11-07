Orange County Bus Service Strike Pauses Ahead Of Election

The OCTA bus strike has hit pause for the election. (Courtesy OCTA)

Topline:

The not-so-good news for riders? While buses are running again, the fix is temporary. Contract negotiations continue between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing bus maintenance workers, Teamsters Local 952 .

How long will the strike pause last? Union leaders hit pause on the 4-day-old strike for the midterm election. The two sides did meet over the weekend but the local's secretary-treasurer described the pace of the talks as "pretty slow."

Riders may have to find alternate modes of transportation if the walkout resumes Wednesday — updates will be posted to the transit agency’s website, octa.net . According to OCTA, 85% of its riders use bus services as their primary means of transportation.

The sticking point: Union officials say the main issue is the out-of-pocket cost of health care.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com