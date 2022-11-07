The police chief of a small city and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged over the death of one of the girlfriend’s brothers. Gabriel Thone, 24, was dead when responders arrived on the scene Monday night after an off-duty Louisiana, Missouri, cop called the non-emergency number of Pike County 911 and central dispatch to report the death. The residence was of police chief William Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis Thone, 25, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte in a release obtained by KATV. Gabriel was Alexis’ brother. Another 21-year-old unidentified brother was discovered in “respiratory distress” but was revived with Narcan. The pair allegedly overdosed, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a traffic stop in Louisiana. Jones is charged with second degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Thone is charged with second degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are in custody.Read it at KATV

