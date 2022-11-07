Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BBC
Stolen $3bn Bitcoin mystery ends with popcorn tin discovery
The US Department of Justice has revealed it seized $3.36bn (£2.9bn) of Bitcoin last year which was stolen from an infamous darknet website. The stash of 50,676 Bitcoin was found hidden on various devices in a hacker's home in an underfloor safe and inside a popcorn tin. James Zhong...
Georgia man pleads guilty to stealing over $3 billion in Bitcoin
Earlier today, the US Department of Justice revealed information on what was then the largest cryptocurrency seizure in US history (the second-largest financial seizure ever at the time). The seizure occurred during a previously undisclosed raid on a Georgia residence in connection with a 2012 wire fraud scheme conducted via the infamous, now-shuttered dark web blackmarket, Silk Road.
Feds say they seized 50,000 stolen Bitcoin stored in a popcorn tin after a 10-year search￼
After a decade of hunting, the Justice Department has made its second-largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency, confiscating more than 51,680 Bitcoin. The digital tokens were previously held by James Zhong, who has pled guilty to stealing them from the Silk Road, a once infamous dark web site that was known as the “Amazon of drugs” for its access to illegal drugs, weapons, and services. While there’s no love lost between law enforcement officials and that site, Zhong’s theft of the Bitcoin was no less criminal.
Owner of car buried at Bay Area mansion had reported it stolen, collected $87,000 insurance payout
The Atherton home's former owner, who had a history of murder and insurance fraud cases, reported the Mercedes-Benz stolen in 1992, San Mateo County's district attorney said.
Inmate kills cellmate at CCDC
Metro Police said that on Tuesday afternoon, an LVMPD corrections officer observed an unresponsive male inmate inside his cell at the Clark County Detention Center. The inmate was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
Mother, son arrested after underground bunker filled with illegal drugs, weapons found in Arizona
WADDELL, Ariz. — A mother and her adult son were arrested after deputies discovered an underground bunker filled with illegal drugs, weapons and more at an RV storage facility in Waddell, Arizona. According to a news release from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the fraud unit on Tuesday served...
Sentenced to life for stealing $14: ‘I needed help, but was given jail’
David Coulson, imprisoned in California under ‘tough on crime’ laws from the 90s, was released after decades: ‘Finally someone has heard me’
Prison officer, 25, ‘had inappropriate relationship with inmate’ and ‘called him while he was behind bars’
A PRISON officer has appeared in court after allegedly forming an "inappropriate" relationship with an inmate and calling him while he was behind bars. Ruth Shmylo, 25, denied growing close to the unidentified lag while working at a category B prison in Bridgend, Wales. Cardiff Crown Court heard she came...
Cash machine starts dishing out DOUBLE amounts of money as police are called in to break up crowds
A town erupted in chaos after a faulty ATM machine started malfunctioning and spitting out 'free money'. Crowds quickly gathered around the machine on Charleston Drive in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday. Police were called and officers broke up a group of people at around 4.29pm. One witness told The Courier...
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
Over A Dozen People Busted In Million Dollar Car Theft Ring In Florida
Miami-Dade police have arrested more than a dozen people who are believed to be connected with a Florida car theft ring. The grand theft arrests come after months of investigating. Miami-Dade Det. Luis Sierra said they began receiving call from the Sea Port Operations detectives about cars being shipped out of the state.
Two men arrested after police seize tens of millions worth of cocaine and ice including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken
Two people have been charged after police seized almost half a tonne of cocaine and methamphetamine worth tens of millions of dollars - including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken. The operation began when the Victorian Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (JOCTF) identified a criminal network...
Police Chief Arrested After Overdose Death Close to Home
The police chief of a small city and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged over the death of one of the girlfriend’s brothers. Gabriel Thone, 24, was dead when responders arrived on the scene Monday night after an off-duty Louisiana, Missouri, cop called the non-emergency number of Pike County 911 and central dispatch to report the death. The residence was of police chief William Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis Thone, 25, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte in a release obtained by KATV. Gabriel was Alexis’ brother. Another 21-year-old unidentified brother was discovered in “respiratory distress” but was revived with Narcan. The pair allegedly overdosed, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a traffic stop in Louisiana. Jones is charged with second degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Thone is charged with second degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are in custody.Read it at KATV
Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away.
Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts
A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Comments / 0