Athens, GA

BBC

Stolen $3bn Bitcoin mystery ends with popcorn tin discovery

The US Department of Justice has revealed it seized $3.36bn (£2.9bn) of Bitcoin last year which was stolen from an infamous darknet website. The stash of 50,676 Bitcoin was found hidden on various devices in a hacker's home in an underfloor safe and inside a popcorn tin. James Zhong...
GEORGIA STATE
Popular Science

Georgia man pleads guilty to stealing over $3 billion in Bitcoin

Earlier today, the US Department of Justice revealed information on what was then the largest cryptocurrency seizure in US history (the second-largest financial seizure ever at the time). The seizure occurred during a previously undisclosed raid on a Georgia residence in connection with a 2012 wire fraud scheme conducted via the infamous, now-shuttered dark web blackmarket, Silk Road.
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

Feds say they seized 50,000 stolen Bitcoin stored in a popcorn tin after a 10-year search￼

After a decade of hunting, the Justice Department has made its second-largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency, confiscating more than 51,680 Bitcoin. The digital tokens were previously held by James Zhong, who has pled guilty to stealing them from the Silk Road, a once infamous dark web site that was known as the “Amazon of drugs” for its access to illegal drugs, weapons, and services. While there’s no love lost between law enforcement officials and that site, Zhong’s theft of the Bitcoin was no less criminal.
GAINESVILLE, GA
News Talk 840 KXNT

Inmate kills cellmate at CCDC

Metro Police said that on Tuesday afternoon, an LVMPD corrections officer observed an unresponsive male inmate inside his cell at the Clark County Detention Center. The inmate was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Margaret Minnicks

Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants

A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Two men arrested after police seize tens of millions worth of cocaine and ice including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken

Two people have been charged after police seized almost half a tonne of cocaine and methamphetamine worth tens of millions of dollars - including 120kg of drugs allegedly hidden inside a truckload of frozen chicken. The operation began when the Victorian Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (JOCTF) identified a criminal network...
TheDailyBeast

Police Chief Arrested After Overdose Death Close to Home

The police chief of a small city and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged over the death of one of the girlfriend’s brothers. Gabriel Thone, 24, was dead when responders arrived on the scene Monday night after an off-duty Louisiana, Missouri, cop called the non-emergency number of Pike County 911 and central dispatch to report the death. The residence was of police chief William Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis Thone, 25, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte in a release obtained by KATV. Gabriel was Alexis’ brother. Another 21-year-old unidentified brother was discovered in “respiratory distress” but was revived with Narcan. The pair allegedly overdosed, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a traffic stop in Louisiana. Jones is charged with second degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Thone is charged with second degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are in custody.Read it at KATV
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
HeySoCal

Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts

A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...

