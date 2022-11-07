Officials address vote security, election day safety

Read full article on original website
Related
westernmassnews.com
Mass. residents vote ‘yes’ on ballot questions 1 and 4
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some of the most anticipated results from Tuesday night’s election are the four ballot questions, and some of them were even too close to call. The results of questions one and four took until Wednesday to finalize. We took a deeper look at how the...
westernmassnews.com
Experts discuss impact of ballot question results on Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many officials believe four ballot questions on Tuesday’s ballots were what motivated voters to come out to the polls. Now, we’re getting answers from experts on how the results will play out in the Bay State. Election results were still being announced Wednesday as...
westernmassnews.com
Governor-Elect Maura Healey visits The Berkshires
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Governor-Elect Maura Healey visited the Berkshires Thursday to meet with local officials and quote “spread the love” to the western part of the state. Govenor- Elect Healey spoke on several important issues that she plans to tackle during her time in office. such as economic...
westernmassnews.com
Ballot questions driving voters to polls despite low turnout predictions
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor and the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office. One person unaccounted for following house fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls. Updated: 55...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor and the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office. One person unaccounted for following house fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls. Updated: 1...
westernmassnews.com
Andrea Campbell elected Massachusetts attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
LIVE : Election 2022 coverage, updates, and analysis
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is Your Election Authrority. We will have live updates throughout the night, on-air and online, with the latest on the western Massachusetts races, results, and expert analysis. Between our updates, you can watch live coverage on the national races from Local News Live. Copyright 2022....
westernmassnews.com
Many Mass. firefighters unsure of their futures after exam cancellation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nearly 1,000 firefighters are unsure of their futures after the upcoming Lieutenant and Captain service promotional exam was cancelled until further notice. Officials said the cancellation is due to certain controversial questions on a police exam between 2007-2008 and reassure the cancellations will not impact emergency responses.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: human traffickers targeting the most vulnerable
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Human trafficking may be something you’ve heard about or seen in movies, but law enforcement officials said it’s happening right under our noses and behind your child’s cell phone. Ripping away at a child’s innocence and exploiting them for their own gain, authorities...
westernmassnews.com
Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future Media Leaders tour
A law was passed earlier this year by state legislators, allowing those in the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses in Massachusetts. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans. Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
One person unaccounted for following house fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls
Western Mass News was at Oliveira’s watch party in Ludlow Tuesday night where he claimed victory a short time ago. Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor and the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office.
westernmassnews.com
Preparations underway for heavy rain expected across western Mass. Friday
HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Preparations are underway in western Mass. for the heavy rain expected to start Friday. One local Department of Public Works shared how his crew is prepared for the storm that is expected to hit our area. “Just trying keep the yard looking nice especially before the storm...
westernmassnews.com
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole forced people from their homes in the Bahamas and threatened to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday, shutting down theme parks and airports while prompting evacuation orders that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Hundreds of people...
Comments / 0