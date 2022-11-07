Read full article on original website
Another farewell
The turnstiles continue to spin at the Capitol, even though the election’s over. State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) said in an early-morning series of tweets that if four terms in the Illinois General Assembly were enough for Abraham Lincoln, they’re enough for Butler, who earned a new term Tuesday.
Durkin to step down as leader
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) announced the morning after the election he would not seek a new term as leader. A spokeswoman said Durkin has no plans to leave the House at the moment. The decision comes after Democratic wins that stand to boost the supermajority party’s...
The day after
With the benefit of some sleep, Gov. JB Pritzker Wednesday took time to look back and look ahead. At a Chicago news conference the day after he won a second term, he was asked why he spends so much of his own money on campaigns. “Illinois is worth it,” Pritzker...
Woman killed in I-55 wreck
A woman from North Carolina is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 Tuesday night. It happened in the southbound lanes south of Toronto Road. All southbound lanes were closed for a time. Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon says the woman, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
