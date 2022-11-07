Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An active weather pattern is on the way for Southwest Louisiana beginning today. That is when the next cold front beings to approach the area. The first half of the day on Friday looks pleasant, with highs around 80 and sunshine. By the late afternoon, clouds build in, with showers arriving during the evening and a storm or two possible as well. The heavier storms could bring some brief gusty winds and maybe some hail, but anything like that would be isolated. So outdoor plans seem to be better off held during the weekend.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO