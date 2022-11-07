ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Nathaniel Sapp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hawthorn Nathaniel Sapp joined the United States Marines in 1963 and soon found himself in Vietnam, just as the war was escalating. “My job was a rifleman,” recalled Sapp. “We had M14 rifles and 45 pistols and a belt full of grenades. We don’t want to leave them out,” he laughs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New faces coming to SWLA school boards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many new faces are coming to school boards in Southwest Louisiana. We have a parish-by-parish breakdown of new members elected Tuesday. Voters cast their ballots for nine of 15 seats on the Calcasieu Parish School Board. In District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Mike Francis retains seat on Public Service Commission

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mike Francis was re-elected Tuesday as the District 4 representative on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. Francis (R) garnered 59 percent of the ballot (146,114 votes) over challengers Shalon Latour (R) (22 percent, 53,540 votes) and Keith Bodin (no party) (47,489 votes). Results are complete...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

New Louisiana literacy program offering tutoring vouchers

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is launching a new tutoring program that is offering $1,000 vouchers to families to help their children with reading. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program is providing vouchers and access to literacy tutors for children in kindergarten through 5th grade....
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Evening showers in store Friday with colder weather soon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An active weather pattern is on the way for Southwest Louisiana beginning today. That is when the next cold front beings to approach the area. The first half of the day on Friday looks pleasant, with highs around 80 and sunshine. By the late afternoon, clouds build in, with showers arriving during the evening and a storm or two possible as well. The heavier storms could bring some brief gusty winds and maybe some hail, but anything like that would be isolated. So outdoor plans seem to be better off held during the weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments

YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
LOUISIANA STATE

