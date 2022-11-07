Read full article on original website
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing. Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child. During closing arguments, the district attorney said they believe Parker is not going...
Hometown Heroes - Nathaniel Sapp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hawthorn Nathaniel Sapp joined the United States Marines in 1963 and soon found himself in Vietnam, just as the war was escalating. “My job was a rifleman,” recalled Sapp. “We had M14 rifles and 45 pistols and a belt full of grenades. We don’t want to leave them out,” he laughs.
LEGAL CORNER: What can I do if new developments drain onto my property?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am surrounded by new businesses and new houses that seem to be bringing in a lot of dirt. What can I do, since eventually their land will drain onto mine if built up high enough?
Foster homes needed for children in Southwest Louisiana
New faces coming to SWLA school boards
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many new faces are coming to school boards in Southwest Louisiana. We have a parish-by-parish breakdown of new members elected Tuesday. Voters cast their ballots for nine of 15 seats on the Calcasieu Parish School Board. In District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack...
Mike Francis retains seat on Public Service Commission
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mike Francis was re-elected Tuesday as the District 4 representative on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. Francis (R) garnered 59 percent of the ballot (146,114 votes) over challengers Shalon Latour (R) (22 percent, 53,540 votes) and Keith Bodin (no party) (47,489 votes). Results are complete...
New Louisiana literacy program offering tutoring vouchers
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is launching a new tutoring program that is offering $1,000 vouchers to families to help their children with reading. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program is providing vouchers and access to literacy tutors for children in kindergarten through 5th grade....
$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax...
What’s in store for Governor Edwards’ last year in office after midterm election results?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The midterm elections are still going on in some parts of the country but here at home all of our races have been called. The big question now is will there be any shift in legislative power on the state level?. The governor still has...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Evening showers in store Friday with colder weather soon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An active weather pattern is on the way for Southwest Louisiana beginning today. That is when the next cold front beings to approach the area. The first half of the day on Friday looks pleasant, with highs around 80 and sunshine. By the late afternoon, clouds build in, with showers arriving during the evening and a storm or two possible as well. The heavier storms could bring some brief gusty winds and maybe some hail, but anything like that would be isolated. So outdoor plans seem to be better off held during the weekend.
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments
YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a beautiful Thursday. Rain to accompany a strong cold front Friday night with a much chillier weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another reminder that we have some big changes ahead in our forecast by Saturday. A strong cold front moves through Friday night, with some rain likely during the evening hours, followed by a plunge in temperatures with Saturday morning starting off in the upper 40s.
