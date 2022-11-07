Read full article on original website
Light Speed
3d ago
Maybe if our Senators and Congressmen had the same healthcare plan as the poorest of us he would be more respected.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
Astros Owner Should Be Ashamed of His Carelessness
Jim Crane has shown a shocking amount of disrespect to two of the men who oversaw Houston’s return to the top.
Video shows Ted Cruz getting hit with a beer can and booed at during a Houston Astros victory parade
Police said the 33-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene and faces assault charges.
What's next for Justin Verlander, Houston Astros as free agency looms
MLB free agency is set to begin on Thursday.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa's Astros past may hinder his chances of signing with one team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of a shortstop, but perhaps the best one on the free agent market may not even get a phone call from them.
10 stats that define the Houston Astros World Series run
Why Dusty Baker's squad in 2022 is one of the best teams in the 21st century.
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Yardbarker
Yuli Gurriel Shared A Wholesome Message From The Parade
The World Series is complete, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious for the second time in the last six years. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to capture their second crown. Yesterday, the City of Houston got a chance to celebrate with their World Series Champions during...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Dusty Baker news
Dusty Baker is returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. The 73-year-old manager confirmed on Tuesday that he will be the team’s manager next season. Brian McTaggart, an Astros reporter for MLB.com, broke the news of Baker’s return to the team. “Dusty Baker confirms he’ll return to manage Astros in 2023,” McTaggart wrote.
CBS Sports
Man arrested for throwing beer can at Sen. Ted Cruz at World Series parade claims his actions were non-violent
The man who threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros World Series victory parade has been arrested, the Houston Police Department announced Monday. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released on $40,000 bond. "The beer can struck the Senator...
Atlanta Braves continue great World Series tradition with Houston Astros
There are some fantastic traditions in baseball, and one of the more recent ones involving the World Series was just shared between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Atlanta Braves continue World Series tradition by buying pizza for Houston Astros front office. Continuing a tradition started by the Boston Red...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
'I meant what I said': Dusty Baker signs 1-year contract with Astros to win 2nd World Series
Coming off a World Series win, manager Dusty Baker said he signed a one-year deal with the club to keep his word about winning a second World Series.
Alex and Reagan Bregman go black-tie at CMA Awards a couple of days after World Series parade
The offseason after the World Series typically involves going to a tropical locale or hitting the golf course, but for Alex Bregman and wife Reagan, it's all about the CMAs.
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
