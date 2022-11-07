ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville woman accused of breaking into vehicle, using stolen ATM cards for Walmart splurges

By Ciara Lankford
 3 days ago

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville woman is being sought after deputies said she broke into a vehicle, stole ATM cards, and used them for Walmart splurges.

The crime happened on Wednesday, Oct. 26, along Taylorsville Highway in Iredell County.

Deputies said the suspect gained access to the vehicle by breaking out a window. A purse containing the owner’s ATM cards and other identifying information were stolen.

Photos: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

On the same day, the stolen ATM cards were used at Walmart stores in Taylorsville and Conover to purchase more than $1,000 worth of merchandise, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the suspect was a passenger in a silver, newer model Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was displaying a stolen license plate that had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Iredell County.

Similar incidents have been occurring in surrounding counties, the Sheriff’s Office said. Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.


Queen City News

Queen City News

