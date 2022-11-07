ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Associated Press

Louisiana GOP makes early endorsement in 2023 governor race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor in 2023, before any other candidates have officially entered what is expected to be a competitive race among high-ranking GOP politicians. The early endorsement, reported by The Advocate, sparked outrage from potential candidates who have yet to officially throw their hats into the ring — with Landry being the first and only person to announce his bid for governor so far. And with accusations of backroom politics being involved, some experts wonder if the endorsement may hurt...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Did These Off the Wall Comments Help Louisiana Senator Win?

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Was Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and He's Kept Us Laughing Ever Since. Senator Kennedy is a democrat turned republican, he served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. However, Senator Kennedy now has a new group of followers after his latest campaign commercial went viral on TikTok.
LOUISIANA STATE
Phys.org

Satellites help scientists track dramatic wetlands loss in Louisiana

New research uses NASA satellite observations and advanced computing to chronicle wetlands lost (and found) around the globe. From Lake Pontchartrain to the Texas border, Louisiana has lost enough wetlands since the mid-1950s to cover the entire state of Rhode Island. Using a first-of-its kind model, researchers quantified those wetlands losses at nearly 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) per year since the early 1980s.
LOUISIANA STATE

