Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Louisiana residents
As we all know, residents of Louisiana are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation. To help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Louisiana will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
Rep. Higgins talks hurricane recovery, missed House votes following election victory
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins will hold on to his 3rd District Congressional seat following Tuesday night’s election. Higgins celebrated the victory in Lafayette after defeating his seven opponents. Our 7News crew was there and got to ask him questions one-on-one after his win. We asked Higgins...
Louisiana GOP makes early endorsement in 2023 governor race
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor in 2023, before any other candidates have officially entered what is expected to be a competitive race among high-ranking GOP politicians. The early endorsement, reported by The Advocate, sparked outrage from potential candidates who have yet to officially throw their hats into the ring — with Landry being the first and only person to announce his bid for governor so far. And with accusations of backroom politics being involved, some experts wonder if the endorsement may hurt...
Supreme Court to appoint judge to fill Bradberry’s state district seat until 2023 election
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Supreme Court will appoint someone to fill the unexpired term of State District Judge Guy Bradberry, who was elected to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. Bradberry takes office at the Third Circuit on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, the election for a new judge...
Did These Off the Wall Comments Help Louisiana Senator Win?
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Was Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and He's Kept Us Laughing Ever Since. Senator Kennedy is a democrat turned republican, he served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. However, Senator Kennedy now has a new group of followers after his latest campaign commercial went viral on TikTok.
Fact check: No, the US Senate race in Illinois wasn’t swayed by 'corrupt' voting machines
All of the state’s election equipment has to be tested before the election, and there are strict security protocols for voting equipment and ballots.
Louisiana education board votes down controversial school accountability changes
The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education shot down the controversial new accountability system Thursday, after many public school educators from across the state spoke against the plan during the hours-long and heated meeting. The meeting, which lasted more than four hours, featured dozens of superintendents, principals and teachers...
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
Satellites help scientists track dramatic wetlands loss in Louisiana
New research uses NASA satellite observations and advanced computing to chronicle wetlands lost (and found) around the globe. From Lake Pontchartrain to the Texas border, Louisiana has lost enough wetlands since the mid-1950s to cover the entire state of Rhode Island. Using a first-of-its kind model, researchers quantified those wetlands losses at nearly 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) per year since the early 1980s.
