New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
News On 6
Sooners And Cowboys Looking For Wins After Saturday Losses
The Sooners and Cowboys are back in action on Saturday after both teams suffered losses last week. The Oklahoma Sooners will be in Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, that game kicks off at 11 a.m. Oklahoma is hoping to add another win to their record for the...
LISTEN: Abnormalities in Norman
Motivation isn't difficult to find this week. West Virginia has to win out to make a bowl game. The Mountaineers are 0-9 against Oklahoma in Big 12 play. But will motivation be difficult to summons in Saturday's noon home game on FS1? That's one of many important and immediate questions that will be answered while you wait for an answer to The Big Question. Will the Sooners keep it simple? Can WVU's run defense hold the edges? Is Garrett Greene an option? Who does tempo best? Do the Mountaineers get physical? Is seven still greater than three? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Oklahoma's Stoops among Big 12's top walk-on success stories
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops is much more than the son of a Hall of Fame football coach. Stoops – whose father, Bob, led the Sooners to the 2000 national title – has gone from walk-on at the beginning of his college career to scholarship player who has started six of his team’s nine games. The fifth-year player has caught 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns this season while providing veteran leadership on a team filled with young players and transfers. “You want to have a whole locker room full of guys like that,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “You want young people of excellence. You want as many guys like him as you can. You hope other people learn from them.” Stoops was Oklahoma’s nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the top player in the nation who started his career as a walk-on. Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won the honor twice.
oklahoma Sooner
Softball Signs Four for 2023
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
oklahoma Sooner
Hybl Signs Three of Nation's Best on Signing Day
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of three student-athletes on day one of the early signing day period. The three-man class consists of three of the nation's top players as Oklahoma will welcome Ryder Cowan, Connor Henry and PJ Maybank III to Norman next summer.
wsop.com
THE RUTURN TO CHOCTAW HAS SEEN FIVE PLAYERS SECURE GOLD FOR THE FIRST TIME
Durant, Oklahoma (10 November 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at Choctaw for the second time this Circuit season, with 16 gold rings awarded between November 1st - 13th. Action kicked-off just a day after all hallows eve, as ten players have already claimed gold, with...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
foodpoisonjournal.com
Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
kswo.com
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
news9.com
Tatum Guinn Reports From Joy Hofmeister's Watch Party
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6's Tatum Guinn is in Oklahoma City covering Joy Hofmeister's campaign watch party. Hofmeister says she has put all of her attention into connecting with as many Oklahomans as she could.
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather
The City of Tulsa says it's getting ready in the event that winter weather hits early this year. According to the city, during winter weather, it's responsible for the Tisdale and Gilcrease Expressways and all city streets. The other surrounding highways are the responsibility of ODOT. the city says right...
1600kush.com
Stillwater teens get 5 years in Juvenile Detention for armed robbery
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two 16-year-old boys, who pleaded guilty as youthful offenders to robbing a female clerk at gunpoint at 4 am on June 16 at a Stillwater convenience store while they were reportedly wearing masks, were each sentenced to five years in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs by Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler last week.
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
News On 6
Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC
After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Hosts Annual Veterans Day Parade
TULSA, Okla. - Parade groups are lining up downtown for the annual Tulsa Veterans Day Parade. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live along the route on Friday morning with details on what attendees can expect.
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
