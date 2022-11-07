ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

News On 6

Sooners And Cowboys Looking For Wins After Saturday Losses

The Sooners and Cowboys are back in action on Saturday after both teams suffered losses last week. The Oklahoma Sooners will be in Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, that game kicks off at 11 a.m. Oklahoma is hoping to add another win to their record for the...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

LISTEN: Abnormalities in Norman

Motivation isn't difficult to find this week. West Virginia has to win out to make a bowl game. The Mountaineers are 0-9 against Oklahoma in Big 12 play. But will motivation be difficult to summons in Saturday's noon home game on FS1? That's one of many important and immediate questions that will be answered while you wait for an answer to The Big Question. Will the Sooners keep it simple? Can WVU's run defense hold the edges? Is Garrett Greene an option? Who does tempo best? Do the Mountaineers get physical? Is seven still greater than three? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma's Stoops among Big 12's top walk-on success stories

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops is much more than the son of a Hall of Fame football coach. Stoops – whose father, Bob, led the Sooners to the 2000 national title – has gone from walk-on at the beginning of his college career to scholarship player who has started six of his team’s nine games. The fifth-year player has caught 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns this season while providing veteran leadership on a team filled with young players and transfers. “You want to have a whole locker room full of guys like that,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “You want young people of excellence. You want as many guys like him as you can. You hope other people learn from them.” Stoops was Oklahoma’s nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the top player in the nation who started his career as a walk-on. Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won the honor twice.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Softball Signs Four for 2023

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Hybl Signs Three of Nation's Best on Signing Day

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of three student-athletes on day one of the early signing day period. The three-man class consists of three of the nation's top players as Oklahoma will welcome Ryder Cowan, Connor Henry and PJ Maybank III to Norman next summer.
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
foodpoisonjournal.com

Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather

The City of Tulsa says it's getting ready in the event that winter weather hits early this year. According to the city, during winter weather, it's responsible for the Tisdale and Gilcrease Expressways and all city streets. The other surrounding highways are the responsibility of ODOT. the city says right...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater teens get 5 years in Juvenile Detention for armed robbery

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two 16-year-old boys, who pleaded guilty as youthful offenders to robbing a female clerk at gunpoint at 4 am on June 16 at a Stillwater convenience store while they were reportedly wearing masks, were each sentenced to five years in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs by Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler last week.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC

After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Hosts Annual Veterans Day Parade

TULSA, Okla. - Parade groups are lining up downtown for the annual Tulsa Veterans Day Parade. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live along the route on Friday morning with details on what attendees can expect.
TULSA, OK
madillrecord.net

Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

