ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

YouTube Shorts Now Viewable Via TV App, Expanding Footprint Of TikTok Rival

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

YouTube Shorts, a short-form video platformed launched after TikTok gained major traction among young digital audiences, is expanding to connected-TVs.

The platform’s content is now viewable in the living room, via the YouTube streaming app, the company confirmed in a blog post. In the post, YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan wrote that “an incredible amount of thought and care has gone into bringing this vertical, mobile-first experience to the big screen.” The YouTube app for connected TVs, he noted, has outpaced mobile over the past couple of years in terms of viewership growth. Nielsen last month said YouTube in September ranked No. 1 for the first time among all streaming platforms, topping Netflix and gaining a record share of total viewing through a TV screen in the U.S.

YouTube and its parent company, Alphabet, have a lot riding on Shorts. The platform has grown to more than 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users and creators have been given a cut of proceeds as they are on YouTube in general. The progress in short-form video this year has coincided with a pullback in digital ad spending across the entire marketplace. YouTube saw its ad revenue post its first-ever year-over-year decline in the third quarter (at least since its results started being broken out separately in 2019), mirroring similar results at Meta Platforms, Snap Inc. and other firms. On Alphabet’s third-quarter earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai told analysts the company is exploring “new ways to monetize YouTube Shorts , which will support the creator ecosystem.”

YouTube UX (user experience) directors Brynn Evans and Melanie Fitzgerald said in the blog post that the task of capturing videos of 60 seconds or shorter on a much bigger screen was “not as simple as it sounds.” Several rounds of testing were required, they said.

In the final stage of development, two versions of the Shorts video player were created and then tested against each other. “We were trying to balance a pure viewing experience with features that people expect from Shorts and YouTube, like comments, community actions (e.g., like, subscribe) and finding related videos,” Evans and Fitzgerald wrote. In the end, the player preferred by users was the “maximal” one that “gave a lot more visible functionality, from related tags to comments and included a color-sampled blurred background.” Some final refinements were made to the “maximal” version, resulting in an experience that “balances the fun, quirkiness of Shorts in a way that feels natural for TV,” the blog concluded.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Fremantle Buys ‘The Elon Musk Show’ Producer 72 Films

Fremantle has acquired a majority stake in David Glover and Mark Raphael’s 72 Films. 72 is behind factual shows such as the BBC’s doc series The Elon Musk Show, Prime Video’s All or Nothing: Arsenal and Nat Geo’s 9/11: One Day in America. The six-year-old company is considered one of the UK’s most respected unscripted producers. Financial terms of the deal, which was spearheaded by Fremantle UK CEO Simon Andreae, weren’t disclosed. BBC Studios previously had a minority stake in 72, but the indie’s founders David Glover and Mark Raphael bought that back last year. Fremantle has pushing into the global documentary space and the super-indie said today’s...
Deadline

As Sports Migrates To Streaming, Roku Introduces New Way To Navigate Game Day

As more live sports programming migrates from linear TV to streaming, Roku is rolling out a new area within its streaming interface designed to help fans follow the action. Dubbed a sports “experience,” the area within Roku is a centralized hub for sports programming, with the goal of reducing the friction of toggling between separate apps in order to track various events. This year alone has seen an explosion of streaming exclusives, from NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video to Major League Baseball on Apple and Peacock to a wide array of ESPN+ games, among them NHL and college football....
Deadline

Ari Emanuel Says Endeavor Sitting Pretty In Era Of AVOD, Surging Sports Rights, Podcast Deals & Live Events; Sees No Hit From Shift In Content Spend

UPDATED with comments from post-earnings conference call: Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said today that if there is a dip in content spending underway, his company “isn’t feeling it.” Responding to the question he gets from Wall Street every quarter now, he ticked off all the high-end deals Endeavor’s made across the entertainment spectrum. “Endeavor is a proxy for content growth and a barometer for overall content, he said — from renewing House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal’s overall deal with HBO, to a podcast by sportscaster Stephen A. Smith (Known Mercy With Stephen A. Smith) to Keanu Reeves...
BGR.com

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself on Netflix has critics raving but no one is watching

It’s the Netflix version of the old tree falling in the forest that no one hears question. Can a series like The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself — which I guarantee most of you have never heard of, let alone watched — be regarded as a hit if it’s nonetheless piling up rave reviews from critics and from the fans who do happen to find it and decide to check it out?
Deadline

Jeff Cook Dies: Co-Founder Of Superstar Country Band Alabama Was 73

Jeff Cook, the Grammy-winning founding guitarist, keyboardist and fiddler of Alabama — one of the most successful country groups of all time, with had 33 No. 1 country hits, including 21 in a row — died Tuesday at his home in Destin, FL, a band rep to the Associated Press. He was 73. Cook had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017. Born on August 27, 1949, in Fort Payne, AL, Cook co-founded the band as in the early 1970s with his cousins — singer-guitarist Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry — and drummer Bennett Vartanian. The group spent several summers playing...
DESTIN, FL
Deadline

Disney World, Universal Orlando Closing Today Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole

UPDATED with latest: Walt Disney World Resort and neighboring Universal Orlando Resort both announced they would be closing today at 5 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal indicated it is looking at “a phased and delayed reopening on Thursday,” the timing of which will be announced “once we assess conditions,” likely post-storm. CityWalk is also being shut down. WDW announced its four parks “will remain closed through tomorrow morning.” It did not offer an exact reopening time (or date). As we reported yesterday, Disney World is not allowing reservations for either Thursday or Friday, though park officials did not respond to...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

Donald Trump Lashes Out After Rupert Murdoch-Owned Media Outlets Pin Blame On Him For Midterm Mess, Claims They Are “All In” For Ron DeSantis — Update

UPDATE, 3:10 PM: Donald Trump groused that the “no longer great” New York Post and The Wall Street Journal are “all in” for Ron DeSantis, his potential rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump also bashed DeSantis, labeling him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” and as...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

‘One Piece Film Red’ Review – Int’l Critics Line

As a movie tie-in, it takes some beating. One Piece Film Red has been released as the manga comic strip on which it is based celebrates 25 years of existence and its 1000th published episode, every one of which has been authored by Eiichiro Oda, executive producer of the new film.  Think about that. There are people who have grown up with One Piece which has also run as a weekly television series since 1999 — and there have been 14 films in the franchise before this one.   That adds up to a tremendous number of characters with bizarre back...
Deadline

Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request

Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
Deadline

Paramount Sets Dates For New ‘SpongeBob’ & ‘Aang Avatar’ Animated Movies

Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount have set 2025 theatrical release dates for a new SpongeBob Squarepants movie and Aang Avatar title. The fourth SpongeBob big screen feature will debut in cinemas on May 23, 2025 while Aang Avatar will open on Oct. 10, 2025. To date, the three SpongeBob movies, the first which kicked off in 2004, have grossed $470.9M WW. The last movie, SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, due to theaters being closed in NYC and LA during the pandemic, received a theatrical release in Canada, but debuted on Paramount+ in the U.S. The highest grossing of the movies was...
Deadline

Gallagher Dies: Watermelon-Smashing Comic Was 76

Gallagher, the prop comic famous for smashing watermelons onstage and drenching up-close crowd members, died today of organ failure at his Palm Springs home, a family member told NBC News. He was 76. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. had been in ill health and suffered multiple heart attacks, his son-in-law told the outlet. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story How Composer Michael Abels And Jordan Peele Decided What A Bad Miracle Sounded Like For 'Nope' – Sound & Screen Related Story 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' Composer Alexandre Desplat On Working With Director: "If I See That He Is Crying, I Have It...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Viola Davis To Produce, Star As U.S. President In Action-Thriller ‘G20’ From Amazon Studios, MRC Film

Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis (The Woman King) will produce and star in the upcoming feature G20, from Amazon Studios and MRC Film. The action-thriller from director Patricia Riggen (The 33) sees terrorists overtake the G20 Summit, with American President Taylor Sutton (Davis) then bringing all her statecraft and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders and the world. Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick) wrote the script, with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Lion), with Andrew Lazar set to produce via Mad Chance, alongside Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions. G20...
Deadline

Dave Bautista Says Daniel Craig Wasn’t “The Happiest Person” As James Bond On ‘Spectre’ Compared To ‘Glass Onion’

Dave Bautista was able to see a different side of Daniel Craig while working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery than when they filmed 2015’s Spectre. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is reflecting on how he perceived Craig in the James Bond role versus his role as Benoit Blanc. “He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.” Bautista said that Craig “was just so much...
Deadline

Fred Hickman Dies: Sports Anchor For CNN, Yes Network & ESPN Was 66

Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Midterms 2022 Attract Over 25M Viewers, Double-Digit Drop From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Unknown — Update Related Story Alice Davis Dies: Costume Designer for Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' & 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rides Was 93 “Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN’s Sports Tonight in the...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyes World Dominance With $365M Opening – Box Office

Despite the presence of New Line’s Black Adam and Universal’s franchise title Halloween Ends at the October box office, the drought we’ve been weathering since the second frame of August with U.S./Canada weekend ticket sales averaging $58M has been stinging to say the least. But here comes Disney Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to put the world back on its feet. Related Story ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Emotional Sequel Pays Tribute To Boseman And Forges A New Path Forward Related Story Disney Execs Seek To Assure Jittery Investors They Are On Track To Deliver A "Sustainably Profitable" Streaming Operation Related Story 'Black Panther:...
Deadline

BBC Studios Acquires ‘Inside The Factory’ Producer Voltage TV

BBC Studios is continuing its acquisitions spree in the UK.  It has taken full ownership of Voltage TV, the London-based unscripted indie behind British series such as BBC Two’s Inside the Factory, ITV’s DNA Journey and Channel 4’s The British Tribe Next Door.  This marks the first time the BBC’s commercial arm has jumped straight to a 100% stake in a producer. It usually builds stakes over several years before taking full control — a model it used last month to buy drama producer Firebird Pictures. Among those benefitting from the deal is the Channel 4, whose Channel 4 Growth Fund has owned a minority stake in Voltage...
Deadline

Deadline

139K+
Followers
39K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy