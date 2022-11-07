Grains lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. lost 2 cents at $8.4575 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 5.25 cents at $6.7575 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 4.75 cents at $3.8550 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 11.50 cents at $14.40 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose 1.40 cents at $1.5305 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $1.7822 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained 4.08 cents at $.8705 a pound.

