Florida, the New Capital of Red State America | Opinion
The "Florida miracle" story is impossible to understand without the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
Hurricane Nicole Caused Rare Sprite Lightning Before Storm Hit Florida
Sprite lightning, which occurs under rare conditions about 50 miles up, was photographed from Puerto Rico as Hurricane Nicole passed by.
Nicole live updates Thursday: Storm downgraded to tropical depression as it moves toward Georgia
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. ...
DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County
The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss
Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
Still Recovering From Hurricane Ian, Florida Now Faces Another Devastating Blow
Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning and quickly weakened to a tropical storm. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm weakened to a tropical storm after its landfall just south of Vero Beach. But the tweaked storm
Nicole prompts school, road closures across Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina
Businesses and government buildings are closing in Florida and coastal Georgia and South Carolina before Nicole makes landfall.
click orlando
‘Total devastation:’ Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes collapse into ocean after Nicole strikes Florida
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Seven beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after Nicole struck Florida as a hurricane and ripped across the state, devouring a large chunk of the coastline along Central Florida beaches. A house located at 4101 S. Atlantic Ave. fell into the...
Trump and the Left Both Fear DeSantis. That's Why He Should Run In 2024. | Opinion
The first shots of the 2024 presidential campaign were fired even before the 2022 midterms had been decided. And those shots escalated just last evening. The race for 2024 is, it seems, already very much on. The target thus far has been Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose successful first term...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
Click10.com
Jared Moskowitz wins race for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, replacing Ted Deutch
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s 23rd Congressional District is going to have a new representative in 2023. That’s because longtime Rep. Ted Deutch chose not to run for reelection, instead taking on a new career outside of politics as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee. Running...
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. ...
Click10.com
Here is what’s closed, canceled, or open due to Hurricane Nicole
With the impending hurricane impacting Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures on Wednesday while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled,...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
