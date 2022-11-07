ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Palm Beach Daily News

Nicole live updates Thursday: Storm downgraded to tropical depression as it moves toward Georgia

We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news.  Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November.  ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County

The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
Newsweek

Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss

Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County

We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news.  Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Here is what’s closed, canceled, or open due to Hurricane Nicole

With the impending hurricane impacting Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures on Wednesday while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled,...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter

Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
ARIZONA STATE
