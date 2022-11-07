ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Just Shared the Most Delicious Way to Use Up Leftover Thanksgiving Stuffing

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VhVO_0j23he6800
Valerie Bertinelli Evan Agostini via AP.

Valerie Bertinelli is the queen of saving your Thanksgiving leftovers and transforming them into something totally delicious! She has shared a smart way to save those extra mashed potatoes, a mouth-watering turkey calzone trick, and now she has a fantastic idea for leftover stuffing. We are thoroughly impressed!

Stuffing is delicious on its own, but the classic dish — usually made with dried bread, veggies, and chicken broth — can feel a little old by day 3. So if you have a lot left, Bertinelli has the perfect solution: make it into Leftover Stuffing Croquettes! The Food Network star makes this delicious, cheesy appetizer on an episode of Valerie’s Home Cooking shared on YouTube on Nov. 3, which she described as “deep fried, crispy bites of heaven with mozzarella on the inside.”

Ingredients include three cups of leftover stuffing — which is especially good if its sausage, like the Valerie’s Cranberry-Walnut Stuffing — as well as panko, mozzarella, and other ingredients. You will also need a deep-fry thermometer for this recipe to measure the temperature of oil.

Follow along Bertinelli’s video as she blends several ingredients in a food processor and makes croquettes with a piece of mozzarella at the center of each. It may take a little practice, but her easy directions make it simple to whip up this fabulous appetizer with a crispy outer shell and cheesy, gooey middle. It’s such a unique take on stuffing, we love it!

Bertinelli’s recipe should make about 10 to 12 croquettes, which she recommends serving with leftover gravy or mustard (another thing you should definitely save from Thanksgiving dinner!).

“These are so simple and delicious, and they just might end up on your actual Thanksgiving menu!” Bertinelli says in the video, and we can’t help but agree. Why save this warm, savory dish for leftovers when you could make it as one of the main sides and impress everyone at the dining table? Either way, you’re going to love it!

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Uses Store-Bought Pie Crust to Make This Delicious Appetizer That's Perfect for the Holidays

Hosting a dinner party this holiday season? After spending hours planning the entrée and sides, baking your dessert, and setting your dining table (the Turkey tablescapes are on point!), it’s almost time to welcome the guests. There’s just one problem: you forgot to prep an appetizer! Giada De Laurentiis knows how to impress a crowd with cuisine that is as delicious as it is easy, and her new crostata recipe is no exception. It calls for a handy, store-bought pie crust — that you probably already have in your freezer — for an appetizer that won’t last long at your...
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
shefinds

4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss

This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Mashed

The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor

If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
Mashed

Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dinner Shortcut That I Always Have in My Freezer

Aldi sometimes transports me back to the Italian neighborhood I grew up in: I’m not Italian, but I grew up mooching off Mrs. Silvestri’s Italian home cooking. I would play with her daughter, my friend Anna, and deliberately try to hang around through dinnertime because her pasta was way better than my mom’s.
AOL Corp

6 things in your freezer you should throw away

A freezer is something we could never live without. We store everything in there, from. and veggies to leftovers. But we have to admit, sometimes we treat our freezer like a junk drawer—anything that doesn't have a place in our fridge or pantry may get haphazardly thrown in there. This leads to a lot of disorganization and foods that are forgotten (sometimes for years). If your relationship to the freezer is anything like this, it's probably time to do a little clean-out. Here are six types of items in your freezer that probably need to be thrown out.
LivingCheap

Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
HAWAII STATE
TODAY.com

43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods

For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
People

IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu

IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
Florence Carmela

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Mashed

The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand

Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
SheKnows

SheKnows

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy