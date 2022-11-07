Valerie Bertinelli Just Shared the Most Delicious Way to Use Up Leftover Thanksgiving Stuffing

Valerie Bertinelli Evan Agostini via AP.

Valerie Bertinelli is the queen of saving your Thanksgiving leftovers and transforming them into something totally delicious! She has shared a smart way to save those extra mashed potatoes, a mouth-watering turkey calzone trick, and now she has a fantastic idea for leftover stuffing. We are thoroughly impressed!

Stuffing is delicious on its own, but the classic dish — usually made with dried bread, veggies, and chicken broth — can feel a little old by day 3. So if you have a lot left, Bertinelli has the perfect solution: make it into Leftover Stuffing Croquettes! The Food Network star makes this delicious, cheesy appetizer on an episode of Valerie’s Home Cooking shared on YouTube on Nov. 3, which she described as “deep fried, crispy bites of heaven with mozzarella on the inside.”

Ingredients include three cups of leftover stuffing — which is especially good if its sausage, like the Valerie’s Cranberry-Walnut Stuffing — as well as panko, mozzarella, and other ingredients. You will also need a deep-fry thermometer for this recipe to measure the temperature of oil.

Follow along Bertinelli’s video as she blends several ingredients in a food processor and makes croquettes with a piece of mozzarella at the center of each. It may take a little practice, but her easy directions make it simple to whip up this fabulous appetizer with a crispy outer shell and cheesy, gooey middle. It’s such a unique take on stuffing, we love it!

Bertinelli’s recipe should make about 10 to 12 croquettes, which she recommends serving with leftover gravy or mustard (another thing you should definitely save from Thanksgiving dinner!).

“These are so simple and delicious, and they just might end up on your actual Thanksgiving menu!” Bertinelli says in the video, and we can’t help but agree. Why save this warm, savory dish for leftovers when you could make it as one of the main sides and impress everyone at the dining table? Either way, you’re going to love it!