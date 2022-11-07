ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans

By Julia Mueller
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPQYK_0j23hbRx00

U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms.

“If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be in spite of the party brand, not because of it,” reads the Third Way memo .

“Ultimately, there is no way for Democrats to build and maintain winning coalitions without repairing their damaged brand, even in an era where Republican candidates are increasingly extreme and women’s fundamental rights are on the ballot,” it adds.

Voters think both parties have gotten more extreme in recent years, with 59 percent of likely voters in the survey saying that of Republicans and Democrats. Fifty-five percent of voters describe Democrats as “too extreme,” 1 point ahead of Republicans at 54 percent.

Asked to plot their ideological leanings on a 10-point scale, voters put themselves at an average of 5.6 on the right-leaning side of the scale.

Assigning the parties to a point on a 10-point scale, voters put Democrats in Congress at an average of 2.6 points away from the average voter, or a score of 3 on the scale. Republicans in Congress, on the other hand, were on average just 1.7 points away, or a score of 7.3 on the scale.

Voters’ moderate self-identification may contribute to polling that indicates Americans are pulling away from their party leaders and suggests an intensely tight race for congressional control in the upcoming midterms. The Third Way poll found that 46 percent of swing voters thought neither party had nominated more moderate candidates for Congress this year.

Democrats are ahead on issues at the bottom of voters’ priority lists, such as abortion and climate change, but behind on top-priority issues, such as Inflation and the economy or immigration and the border.

Notably, voters also seem skeptical about Democrats’ ability to effect change. For example, more voters trust Democrats than Republicans to fund education — 52 percent to 33 percent — but Democrats are 1 point behind on actually on improving the education system, 43 percent to 44.

Democrats are also struggling to keep up on some “core American values.”

Republicans have a 10-point lead in voters’ perception of the party’s patriotism, 56 to 46 percent, and a 15-point lead on valuing hard work, 58 percent to 43 percent.

Voters generally reported thinking Republicans better prioritize the issues they care about — 45 percent to 41 — and share their values, at 45 percent to 43 percent, while they think Democrats look down on people like them more than Republicans do, 46 percent to 44 percent.

Democrats get ahead on whether they look out for the middle class, with a 44 percent to 41 percent edge.

At the same time, voters in the survey saw this year’s slate of Republican candidates as more extreme than the Democrats, by 44 percent to 37.

“The generic ballot leading up to the midterms is tight, and it’s anyone’s guess what the final House and Senate margins will be. But in the long-term, Democrats must face up to the challenge of convincing voters that they are the reasonable, mainstream, and competent party to preserve themselves as a palatable alternative to Republicans’ increasing extremism,” reads the Third Way report.

“If Democrats cannot shift the party brand ahead of 2024, democracy itself will be at stake,” it adds.

The Third Way poll was conducted from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28 and surveyed 800 likely voters nationwide, including 200 swing voters, with a confidence interval of 3.5 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Juarez Police: Young woman found deceased, tied up in sewer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to Juarez poilce, two women were found dead Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to police, a youing woman was found tied up and wrapped in a blanket within a sewer. Another woman was shot and killed in a neighborhood located in South Juarez. The identity of the vicitms are unknown. […]
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy