FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
As Global Scientists Claim the Ability to Stop and Reverse Aging, Common Drugs to Extend Dog and Human Life are Studied
A startup company is noted to hold promise for both canines and humans alike in the quest for longevity. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: AlJazeera.com, Wired.com, LoyalForDogs.com, and Google.com.
psychologytoday.com
Are Separate Bank Accounts Good for Your Relationship?
A recent study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that couples who pool their money, compared to couples who keep all or some of their money separate, are happier in their relationships and are less likely to break up. The pooling strategy seems to especially benefit...
AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was told to resign or be fired less than a year after he was confirmed as the Biden administration’s choice to lead the agency, according to two people who were briefed on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. He is refusing to step...
Biden says climate efforts 'more urgent than ever' at summit
President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to "double down" on their resolve to fight global warming
MedicalXpress
Research gives new perspectives on social isolation in older age
Social relations are important for people. But this does not mean that solitude is always harmful. On the contrary, research shows that a small minority of older people are alone and that a considerable proportion of them are happy with being so. This sheds light on what exclusion from social relationships in older age means.
straightarrownews.com
How technology could transform the human body by year 3000
Researchers are sharing a look into the far future. They’ve created a rendition of what human beings could look like by the year 3000. Researchers at Toll Free Forwarding have put together a model, claiming it depicts how humans could evolve based on our habits with technology now. They...
