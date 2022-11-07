ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

psychologytoday.com

Are Separate Bank Accounts Good for Your Relationship?

A recent study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that couples who pool their money, compared to couples who keep all or some of their money separate, are happier in their relationships and are less likely to break up. The pooling strategy seems to especially benefit...
The Associated Press

AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was told to resign or be fired less than a year after he was confirmed as the Biden administration’s choice to lead the agency, according to two people who were briefed on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. He is refusing to step...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Research gives new perspectives on social isolation in older age

Social relations are important for people. But this does not mean that solitude is always harmful. On the contrary, research shows that a small minority of older people are alone and that a considerable proportion of them are happy with being so. This sheds light on what exclusion from social relationships in older age means.
straightarrownews.com

How technology could transform the human body by year 3000

Researchers are sharing a look into the far future. They’ve created a rendition of what human beings could look like by the year 3000. Researchers at Toll Free Forwarding have put together a model, claiming it depicts how humans could evolve based on our habits with technology now. They...

