Ray cousins complete East Tennessee Regional Leadership Program
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Cousins Lynn Ray and April Ray-Berry completed the East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association program on Tuesday. The East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association includes all sixteen counties of the East Tennessee Development District. The purpose of the leadership program is to provide a regional approach to addressing key issues vital to East Tennessee; while discovering and promoting the available resources that are actively working to improve the region. Thus, creating a network of concerned leaders working toward the common goal of resolving needs in the East Tennessee region. ETRLA’s mission statement states that the goal of the ten-month program is to “unite existing and emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds and perspectives to increase their understanding of community issues, broaden their vision, and enhance their individual and collective ability to lead, while at all times championing its values of service, diversity, inclusion, and openness to change.” Participants of the ETRLA program have previously completed their local county leadership programs.
Don Seiber, age 69, of LaFollette
Don Seiber, age 69, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was a retired coal miner and a member of UMWA and avid fisherman. Preceded in death by Daughter: Donna Ayers, parents: Arlie Seiber and Claudine McCoy, grandparents, brother: Tim McCoy. Survived by:. Wife of 41 years Lisa...
La Follette legend Bobby Heatherly is honored, celebrated and roasted
TOP PHOTO: Bobby Heatherly served as the golf pro at the La Follette Country Club for nearly 40 years. During Heatherly’s 36 years on the hill, sweeping changes took place. Membership maxed out going from 15 members in 1969 to 210 creating a waiting list to join and leaving no room for anyone to pay a green fee and play.
Free food give-a-way Nov. 19 at La Follette Church of God
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Pastors Rev. Michael and Carolyn Dent along with the congregation of the La Follette Church of God welcome everyone to a free food give-a-way later this month. The event is Sat., Nov. 19, beginning at 9 am and lasts until all the food is gone....
Veterans Parade Committee expresses its appreciation to donors
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – On behalf of the Veteran’s Parade Committee, we would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their time and donations. Without you, the Veteran’s Day Parade would not be possible. Thank You!. Cross Smith Funeral Home. High Knob Baptist...
City of La Follette announces a special called meeting for Monday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – NOTICE OF SPECIAL CALLED MEETING. The City of LaFollette has scheduled a Special Called Meeting to Approve two bids on street paving. The following Special Called Meeting will be held on Monday November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at LaFollette City Hall to act on the following item.
7 Names on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Arrest Report
Brandenburg, Kristy Gail, age 41, of Jacksboro for a hold for Loudon County. Branislav, Grujic, age 41, of Westport, Washington for theft of property under $1,000. Brock, Brandon Chase, age 40, of Jacksboro for criminal simulation. Collins, Charles, age 25, of Cumberland Gap for possession of a schedule II controlled...
There are heroes among us. WLAF shares stories of local veterans
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On this Veterans Day, WLAF shares some of its features from the past on local veterans. Thank you for your service. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/11/2022-6AM)
Fire destroys an east La Follette home
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The caller described the house as being fully involved to operators with La Follette 9-1-1 Dispatch. It was just after 6:30 Friday morning when the structure caught fire, and firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department were on scene in just a couple of minutes.
Community Trust Bank to host Chamber’s Coffee Connection next week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “You are encouraged to make plans to join us for our November Coffee Connection,” said Missy Tackett, executive director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. The event is Thurs., Nov. 17, 8:30am, for the November Chamber Coffee Connection with Chamber...
Boston was among LaFollette’s largest stores
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Back in 1978, when The Leader, a clothing store, closed, the Boston Store doubled in size. Millard McKinney, owner and manager of the Boston Store, expanded the store size and dramatically increased the size of the sign out front. In later years, McKinney moved the...
November 9, 2022
TOP PHOTO: Community Trust Bank’s Downtown La Follette office is where the November Coffee Connection takes place. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “You are encouraged to make plans to join us…. November 9, 2022 / Wlaf1450 /. By Charlotte Underwood LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Yesterday’s election saw LaFollette...
Print your copy of the Veterans Day Parade line-up from WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Here is the parade line-up for Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade. 7. Grand Marshall: Paul David Hicks – Vietnam Veteran. 9. J.B. Hawn (Vietnam Veteran) 10. Veteran Service Officer Kevin Walden. 11. Jellico Honor Guard. 12. Vietnam Veterans of America. 13. Disabled American Veterans...
Thank you, veterans and active-duty military personnel
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It is Veterans Day, and even though the annual ceremony held on the grounds of the Campbell County Courthouse is cancelled today because of the rain and wind, the Veterans Day Parade is still on for Saturday at 2pm in La Follette. Connect HERE to see a production celebrating and honoring veterans. This is a production of Kevin Walden, Director of the Campbell County Veteran Services Office.
Ball Farm’s Christmas Craft & Holiday Market is tomorrow and Saturday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The second weekend of the 12th annual Ball Farm Event Center’s Christmas Craft & Holiday Market is Friday and Saturday. The holiday event runs Friday from 4 pm to 9 pm and Saturday 10 am until 3 pm. Countless vendors will fill the BFEC...
Ladd racks up 32 arrests in nine years
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On the morning of Thursday, Oct. 27, Sgt. Brandon Gross with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office answered two theft calls beginning with one about a stolen 2015 Can-Am Commander from a home on Camp Ridge Road. The owner of the side-by-side told Gross that it had been stolen from her father’s residence around 4 am.
Smith ACE Hardware is the WLAF “Business of the Week”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Locally owned Smith’s ACE Hardware in downtown LaFollette has tons of November sales! November has “Red Hot Buys” on lots of tools, hardware items, holiday decorations and more!. The sale on Traeger grills begins Nov. 16 and will run through Dec. 24...
Collins faces multiple charges stemming from traffic stop
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – La Follette Police Officer Cheyenne White, on routine patrol, made a traffic stop on a car traveling on West Central Avenue a little before 1am Tuesday. Near West End Amoco is where Charles Collins was stopped by the officer. Collins was charged with possession of...
LPD’s Drug Unit, Special Response Team make arrests in separate raids
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Police Drug Unit and Special Response Team surrounded a home right off Loop Road before sun up Friday. The target of this raid was at home at the time of execution of the narcotics search warrant. LPD Chief Steve Wallen explains that...
