Utah State

Alek Skarlatos trails behind Val Hoyle, has not conceded

Our station caught up with Alek Skarlatos, who has not conceded the race. Wednesday, he acknowledged that he is trailing behind Hoyle, but there are still more ballots to be counted. “I'm just excited for the opportunity, and I think people have had enough and hopefully it's time for a...
Campaign says Kotek wins tight governor's race in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Democrat Tina Kotek said in a news release Wednesday night that she looks forward to solving Oregon’s problems as the next governor of the state after two major news organizations declared her the victor and her lead widened over her opponent Republican Christine Drazan. Kotek...
UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
Skarlatos concedes, congratulates Val Hoyle on win

Alek Skarlatos announced on Twitter his congratulations to opponent Val Hoyle, who won the race over the 4th District. Hoyle had 51% of the vote with 164,410 votes to Skarlatos' 43% with 138,544 votes.
Oregon CD3 sends Democrat Earl Blumenauer back to Congress

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Democrat Earl Blumenauer wins US House reelection according to the Associated Press. Rep. Earl Blumenauer is projected to win reelection in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent candidate received 70% of the vote in early returns Tuesday against challengers Joanna Harbour and David E....
FIND A DROP BOX: Ballots due by 8 p.m. in Oregon, postmarks still count

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's election day in Oregon, and more than half of all registered voters still had to return their ballots Tuesday. Ballot boxes close at 8 p.m., but Oregon elections offices will also count any ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday. While the rules surrounding postmarks might...
LIVE Election Updates

---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
Hoyle claims victory in District 4 race

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
