Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info, Series History for Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

Record 6-3 4-5 Points Per Game 36.6 22.7. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 167-for-288 (58%)/2,177 yards/15 touchdowns/5 interceptions. ISU — Hunter Dekkers — 239-for-356 (67%)/2,370 yards/16 touchdowns/10 interceptions. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 135 carries/502 yards/8 touchdowns. ISU — Jirehl Brock — 95...
AMES, IA
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Kicker Tanner Brown Named Semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award

Oklahoma State specialist Tanner Brown has been one of the most accurate kickers in the nation so far this year, and that’s earned him the chance to win some postseason hardware. Brown was one of 20 semifinalists on Thursday for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Picks: Laying Out Predictions for OSU’s Saturday Tilt vs. Iowa State

We’ve been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok and flat-out deceived — in the words of the great Stephen A. Smith — by the 2022 Oklahoma State football team. Just two weeks ago it was 6-1 after beating Texas, in the driver’s seat to be a Big 12 title finalist and in the darkhorse conversation as a college football playoff contender, but now? OSU is 6-3, coming off two dreadful losses to K-State and Kansas and quickly fizzling down the stretch.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Cowboys Preview Iowa State

STILLWATER — Coming off back-to-back losses, the Oklahoma State team hosts Iowa State this weekend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Langston Anderson, Collin Oliver and Preston Wilson met with reporters to discuss the upcoming game.
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Huskies on the Road Again to Open Playoffs.

Pawhuska is on the road for the sixth time in the last eight games. As Wllilie Nelson's once sung "On the road again, like a band of Huskies we roll down the highway." OK, maybe Willie did not use the word Huskies but he might as well have. PHS is...
PAWHUSKA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH

OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
SAPULPA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

