pistolsfiringblog.com
Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info, Series History for Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State
Record 6-3 4-5 Points Per Game 36.6 22.7. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 167-for-288 (58%)/2,177 yards/15 touchdowns/5 interceptions. ISU — Hunter Dekkers — 239-for-356 (67%)/2,370 yards/16 touchdowns/10 interceptions. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 135 carries/502 yards/8 touchdowns. ISU — Jirehl Brock — 95...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Nov. 11): Offense is Fool’s Gold, Rudolph/Rangel Parallels
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • A tough reality – OSU is on pace for one of its worst run games in years,. On a related note, the TulsaWorld’s Bill Haisten highlights later in this podcast how much of a slog the line has been for a decade.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Boynton Said after OSU’s Loss to Southern Illinois
STILLWATER — For the first time this season (and earlier than most expected), Mike Boynton addressed the media after a loss. Oklahoma State fell to Southern Illinois 61-60 on Thursday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here is everything Boynton said after the loss. Opening statement. “Disappointing, certainly, ending to the game....
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Kicker Tanner Brown Named Semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award
Oklahoma State specialist Tanner Brown has been one of the most accurate kickers in the nation so far this year, and that’s earned him the chance to win some postseason hardware. Brown was one of 20 semifinalists on Thursday for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s...
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Picks: Laying Out Predictions for OSU’s Saturday Tilt vs. Iowa State
We’ve been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok and flat-out deceived — in the words of the great Stephen A. Smith — by the 2022 Oklahoma State football team. Just two weeks ago it was 6-1 after beating Texas, in the driver’s seat to be a Big 12 title finalist and in the darkhorse conversation as a college football playoff contender, but now? OSU is 6-3, coming off two dreadful losses to K-State and Kansas and quickly fizzling down the stretch.
Oklahoma State football still has reasonable path to Big 12 Championship Game
STILLWATER, Okla. — Believe it or not, Oklahoma State football still has a chance at making it back to the Big 12 Championship Game at the end of this season. Yes, that is right. Even after losing three of their past four games, there is hope for the Cowboys to salvage what has quickly turned into a disappointing campaign.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Cowboys Preview Iowa State
STILLWATER — Coming off back-to-back losses, the Oklahoma State team hosts Iowa State this weekend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Langston Anderson, Collin Oliver and Preston Wilson met with reporters to discuss the upcoming game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Things Iowa State coach Matt Campbell Said Ahead of the Cyclones’ Game against Oklahoma State
With Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and Charlie Kolar in the NFL, Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones predictably took a step back this season, but after a trio of Big 12 losses by 3 or fewer points, they finally got in the win column last weekend. Iowa State is coming...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Southern Illinois
Record 1-0 1-0 Points Per Game 77 94. Series History (SIU leads 4-2) These teams haven’t played since the First Round of the NIT in 2008, a game SIU won 69-53. Terrel Harris led the Cowboys in scoring that day, putting up 20 off the bench. James Anderson was the only other Cowboy in double figures with 13.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies on the Road Again to Open Playoffs.
Pawhuska is on the road for the sixth time in the last eight games. As Wllilie Nelson's once sung "On the road again, like a band of Huskies we roll down the highway." OK, maybe Willie did not use the word Huskies but he might as well have. PHS is...
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
anadisgoi.com
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has...
2 Tulsa City Council incumbents defeated in midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. — Two of the three Tulsa City Council seats up for reelection will be filled by new members. Grant Miller beat incumbent Mykey Arthrell in Tulsa City Council district five by less than a percentage point. Christian Bengal won the city council district six race, defeating incumbent...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH
OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
KOCO
Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets
OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
