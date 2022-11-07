The swordfish picture here is over 600 pounds. This is what we should see a bit more frequently after this storm has passed. Historically, November and December are big fish months here off South Florida. If your dream is to catch a big swordfish, now would be the time. Over the last few weeks we have seen some big ones come into Lighthouse Point Marina. John Michael Lavergne out of Lighthouse Point landed a 500 pounder last week. We had four swords on the deck aboard the Lisa B. You don’t always know when the fishing is going to be great, but over the last 30 years these two months, or when the big ones come to town.

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO