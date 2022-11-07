ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Broward reports widespread beach erosion after Nicole lashes coast

POMPANO BEACH - Broward beaches took a beating during Hurricane Nicole Wednesday. Relentless pounding waves stripped beaches of sand causing widespread erosion.Charles Dube saw it when he stepped outside his door Thursday and onto the south end of Pompano Beach."The waves were intense Wednesday night.  I lost at least 75 feet of sand," he said.On Thursday, Broward Beach Program Manager Jacob Rice traveled from Hallandale Beach up to Pompano Beach with a crew to document the erosion on the more than 20 miles of beaches in the county."The south end below Port Everglades appeared to be hit the worst," he...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary

MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches, Brisket Issues At Smokey Bones Boca Raton

ELEVEN VIOLATIONS LOGGED DURING STATE INSPECTION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smokey Bones at 21737 State Road 7 in Boca Raton received eleven violations during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on November 1st. The restaurant was not ordered […]
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Big swords will bite after the storm

The swordfish picture here is over 600 pounds. This is what we should see a bit more frequently after this storm has passed. Historically, November and December are big fish months here off South Florida. If your dream is to catch a big swordfish, now would be the time. Over the last few weeks we have seen some big ones come into Lighthouse Point Marina. John Michael Lavergne out of Lighthouse Point landed a 500 pounder last week. We had four swords on the deck aboard the Lisa B. You don’t always know when the fishing is going to be great, but over the last 30 years these two months, or when the big ones come to town.
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
upressonline.com

Students criticize FAU Housing shutting down A/C and elevators on short notice

Editor’s Note: As of Nov. 10 at 1:06 p.m., FAU Housing and students confirmed functions have resumed. On Wednesday, Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Housing and Residential Education (DHRE) sent an email informing residents that elevators and air conditioning (A/C) units will be turned off in preparation for Hurricane Nicole.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier

FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County

The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

NewPelican

Pompano Beach, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

 https://www.newpelican.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy