Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
Related
Broward reports widespread beach erosion after Nicole lashes coast
POMPANO BEACH - Broward beaches took a beating during Hurricane Nicole Wednesday. Relentless pounding waves stripped beaches of sand causing widespread erosion.Charles Dube saw it when he stepped outside his door Thursday and onto the south end of Pompano Beach."The waves were intense Wednesday night. I lost at least 75 feet of sand," he said.On Thursday, Broward Beach Program Manager Jacob Rice traveled from Hallandale Beach up to Pompano Beach with a crew to document the erosion on the more than 20 miles of beaches in the county."The south end below Port Everglades appeared to be hit the worst," he...
wlrn.org
Questions remain about whether newly-elected Broward school board member can legally hold office
Days after Rod Velez was elected to the Broward County School Board, questions remain about whether he can legally hold office. Velez is a property manager and a parent of school-age children. He also has a past felony conviction for aggravated battery in 1995. Thanks to a constitutional amendment passed...
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
Click10.com
Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
Roaches, Brisket Issues At Smokey Bones Boca Raton
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS LOGGED DURING STATE INSPECTION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smokey Bones at 21737 State Road 7 in Boca Raton received eleven violations during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on November 1st. The restaurant was not ordered […]
hauteliving.com
The Boca Raton’s Luxurious $200 Million Makeover Exceeded Our Expectations
Two years ago, rumors spread high and low throughout the 561-area code about the pink tower undergoing a massive reconstruction. Was the landmark we knew it as no longer going to be pink? What were the members of the exclusive The Boca Raton to expect from the 200 million dollar redesign?
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
Fishing Report: Big swords will bite after the storm
The swordfish picture here is over 600 pounds. This is what we should see a bit more frequently after this storm has passed. Historically, November and December are big fish months here off South Florida. If your dream is to catch a big swordfish, now would be the time. Over the last few weeks we have seen some big ones come into Lighthouse Point Marina. John Michael Lavergne out of Lighthouse Point landed a 500 pounder last week. We had four swords on the deck aboard the Lisa B. You don’t always know when the fishing is going to be great, but over the last 30 years these two months, or when the big ones come to town.
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
upressonline.com
Students criticize FAU Housing shutting down A/C and elevators on short notice
Editor’s Note: As of Nov. 10 at 1:06 p.m., FAU Housing and students confirmed functions have resumed. On Wednesday, Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Housing and Residential Education (DHRE) sent an email informing residents that elevators and air conditioning (A/C) units will be turned off in preparation for Hurricane Nicole.
2 South Florida Spots Among The State's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 10 restaurants in Florida for a Thanksgiving meal.
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier
FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County
The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
Broward Declares Local State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
The Broward Emergency Operations Center is partially activated as storm preparation continues.
Click10.com
South Florida surfers ride the waves as Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – While it’s not the safest idea, some South Florida surfers took advantage of the waves Wednesday in Broward County as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast. “This is some of the worst waves I’ve seen in years,” one man on Dania...
NewPelican
Pompano Beach, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Yhttps://www.newpelican.com/
Comments / 0