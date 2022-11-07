Read full article on original website
Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
Nicole sets new record on late-season hurricanes hitting Florida's east coast
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane season may run from June 1 through Nov. 30, but storms don't have calendars and the east coast of Florida has been hit by at least one hurricane when the season was winding down in November. Nicole made landfall on the east...
Tracking Nicole: Erosion major concern as waves breach dunes on Edisto Beach
EDISTO BEACH, S.C . (WCIV) — Edisto Beach is experiencing major coastal flooding and significant erosion Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole travels through the Southeast. Town of Edisto Beach Mayor Crawford Moore said it feels like the effects of Nicole are greater than Hurricane Ian, which hit the Lowcountry in September.
Nicole expected to strengthen into hurricane on Wednesday; Tropical Storm Watch in effect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service is predicting that Tropical Storm Nicole will become a hurricane on Wednesday. Parts of the Lowcountry are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, with areas along the coast expected to experience flooding around high tides. Significant impacts are expected to arrive on Thursday.
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
SC military retirement pay now exempt from state Income Taxes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — All military retirement pay is exempt from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022, one of many tax breaks offered to veterans and military in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Department of Veteran's Affairs (SCDVA), almost 400,000 military veterans live...
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
SCDNR cautions drivers to watch out for deer on roads
The days are getting darker faster, limiting vision on the road, and South Carolina drivers need to be cautious of possible nearby deer. October through November is the breeding season for the white-tailed deer. According to studies, deer naturally roam more often during this season. SCDPS reported roughly 6,000 deer...
South Carolina is 1 of 3 states reporting 'very high' flu related illnesses: CDC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue nationwide. The southeastern and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions. More specifically, South Carolina is one of three states shaded in purple...
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
SC teachers demanding education reform from lawmakers in upcoming legislative session
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of educators here in the Midlands have released their demands for newly elected and existing lawmakers as a new legislative session approaches. It includes massive education reform to help put a stop to the ongoing teacher shortage we’ve seen for a while now.
Holiday Festival of Lights
This year’s Festival of Lights will be open nightly from 5:30 – 10 p.m., Friday through Dec. 31!. If you’ve never seen the event before, it starts with a 3-mile drive through over 700 light displays, almost all of which were built by our own staff – so many unique displays ranging from traditional holiday scenes to dinosaurs to Lowcountry icons such as the Ravenel Bridge.
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wins re-election, defeats Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is projected to win re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time, according to Fox News. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Kemp became the 83rd governor of Georgia in January 2019, narrowly defeating...
'Scared, disappointed, defeated': SC teachers voice concerns after Supt. of Education win
COLUMBIA, SC — Just a day after Republican candidate Ellen Weaver won the State Superintendent of Education race, educators and parents are voicing their concerns over the future of education statewide fearing a crisis in the classroom. Scared, worried, disappointed, unsure of the future, defeated. These are just some...
LIVE RESULTS: Midterm election results in the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The polls have closed and winners will be announced in the coming hours. Record numbers of voters were at the polls for this election. Early voting numbers broke records and yet there were still long lines at certain polling locations. As of 4 p.m. the...
